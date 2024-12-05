'When one door closes another opens' - Tom Pidcock signs off from Ineos Grenadiers

British rider looks back at his four years with team before expected move to Q36.5

Tom Pidcock waves on the podium after winning the Amstel Gold Race
Tom Pidcock waves on the podium after winning the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has confirmed he is leaving Ineos Grenadiers, signing off with a brief message and a gallery of personal and racing images on an Instagram post.   

Pidcock had been at loggerheads with the British team for months and their relationship worsened when he was suddenly "deselected" from Il Lombardia despite being their strongest rider for the race.

