'When one door closes another opens' - Tom Pidcock signs off from Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock waves on the podium after winning the Amstel Gold Race

Tom Pidcock has confirmed he is leaving Ineos Grenadiers, signing off with a brief message and a gallery of personal and racing images on an Instagram post.

Pidcock had been at loggerheads with the British team for months and their relationship worsened when he was suddenly "deselected" from Il Lombardia despite being their strongest rider for the race.

Ineos Grenadiers confirmed on Wednesday that Pidcock would leave at the end of the year after apparently reaching an agreement to terminate his contract that was due to run until 2027.

A trusted source told Cyclingnews that Pidcock is expected to sign a contract with the Q36.5 team, with billionaire team backer Ivan Glasenberg expected to bankroll the transfer. Pidcock reportedly earned more than three million Euro per year at Ineos Grenadiers.

It is unclear if Ineos Grenadiers will try to replace Pidock for 2025 by signing another rider or target a big-name replacement for 2026.

Pidcock has enjoyed success at Ineos Grenadiers after turning professional in 2021, with highlights of a Tour de France stage win up Alpe d'Huez, a Strade Bianche solo victory and the win in this year's Amstel Gold Race. He is also a double Olympic mountain bike champion.

"So many amazing memories that will stick with me for a lifetime," Pidcock wrote on Instagram.

"I can’t thank enough all the hard working people in the team who brought so much and helped me achieve my dreams - thank you @ineosgrenadiers ."

He added: "Gonna miss you boys" and signed off with: "When one door closes another opens…." without revealing his future plans.

The end of Pidcock time at Ineos Grenadiers has sparked criticism of the team by some on special media. A few of Pidcock's Ineos Grenadiers teammates were quick to post messages of support.

Ineos Grenadiers also posted a message.

"Thank you for some amazing moments Tom and good luck in the next chapter of your career," the team wrote.

Fellow Yorkshireman and Classics rider Ben Turner was more affectionate.

"Miss u packapunch" he said in reply to Pidcock's message, with an emoticon of a punch and a heart.

Former teammate Luke Rowe wrote: "One of the good guys. Been a pleasure mate," indicating his solidarity for Pidcock.

"Great to have been your teammate, Tom," wrote Thymen Arensman, who celebrated his 25th birthday at the team camp as Pidcock's contract termination emerged.