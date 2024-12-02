What's coming on Cyclingnews this December

December has arrived and there are less than 50 days until the WorldTour season gets underway at the Tour Down Under - not that we're counting down or anything!

Nonetheless, this festive and final month of 2024 still offers plenty of excitement from the world of cycling, and here at Cyclingnews especially.

Some riders are already turning their attention to next year's goals and teasing their training rides on social media, while we've already written about one of the bikes expected to be used in next season's WorldTour peloton after it was leaked online.

If you're after some new tech yourself, be sure to check out our coverage of Cyber Monday , with bargain deals on lights, tyres, rain jackets, gloves and smartbikes to name a few.

There will be a handful of team training camps held this month as teams gather to welcome in new riders and plan their 2025 race programmes.

Cyclingnews will be at several of the teams' meet-ups, with Head of News Stephen Farrand, news writer James Moultrie and staff writer Alasdair Fotheringham on the ground to interview riders and team bosses about the year behind us and the season ahead.

We'll also bring you more in-depth features from off-season interviews we've already carried out, with the likes of Vuelta a España runner-up Ben O'Connor and EF Education-EasyPost boss Jonathan Vaughters.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, if you subscribe to Cyclingnews you'll get access to a wide range of member-only long reads to sink your teeth into over the festive period. It is the season of giving after all!

From a deep dive into how professional cycling contracts work and a lift-the-lid feature on motor-doping to an insider's insight into the cycling industry's production process and a rolling resistance test on the market's top gravel tyres.

Just like we did with our in-depth test of the market's top road bike tyres, we're firing up Silverstone's rolling resistance rig to put the gravel sector's best treads to the test. We aim to find the top performers, those that don't live up to their marketing hype, and help you to decide if that upgrade you're eyeing is actually good value for money.

If you've already subscribed to Cyclingnews, alongside all of that exclusive content, you also get access to our subscriber-only newsletter: the Musette.

Our best stories from the week, alongside insight from one of the Cyclingnews team, are handpicked and delivered directly to your inbox in an easy-to-read digest. It's the perfect way to make the most of your subscription!

With the new racing season just around the corner, and so many subscriber-exclusive features to come before then, be sure you're ready with a Cyclingnews subscription from less than £1/$1/€1 a week. Sign up here.