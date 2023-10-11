We've created an AI bot to hunt for Prime Day deals so you don't have to
This thing is so good it may just put me out of a job
Here at Cyclingnews, we spend DAYS searching for deals that are actually decent for big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday. The problem is there are often so many on our Prime Day Deals Hub and showcased in our Prime Day Live Blog that what you actually want may get lost in the noise.
To help, the nerds at our head office have created an AI bot that trawls not only Cyclingnews but all the sites in our media network (Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Digital Camera et al) and brings you deals that we've found specifically for the products you want. This means you spend less time aimlessly scrolling Amazon, and more time doing what you enjoy, and are less likely to be distracted by a 30% off deal on an air fryer you don't really need.
For your convenience, we've created one bot for the USA and one for the UK, so you're only getting geographically appropriate deals too - we literally couldn't make it any easier. What are you waiting for? Get searching for anything from AirPods to energy gels, and you'll get products that we actually recommend.
USA Deals Finder
UK Deals Finder
Quick Prime Day picks
USA Deals
- 61% off Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap Shoes: $129.99 $50.91
- 43% off Garmin Instinct Smartwatch: $249.99 $142.49
- Garmin Edge 530 Sensor Bundle:
$399.99$279.99
- CamelBak Podium Chill insulated bottle:
$16.00$8.55
UK Deals
- Garmin Fenix 7X Solar:
£779.99£539.99
- CatEye AMPP 500 / VIZ 150 light set:
£59.99£34.99
- JBL Tune 130NC TWS Wireless Earphones:
£79.99£49.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Edge 530:
£259.99£219.99 at Amazon
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael