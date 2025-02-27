'We're not desperate, we're hungry' - Josh Tarling and Ineos Grenadiers carry winning momentum into Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

21-year-old Welshman will line up alongside Turner, Watson, Jungels, Heiduk, Swift and Shmidt in Ghent on Saturday

Tarling and Ineos put in a strong showing at last week&#039;s UAE Tour
Tarling and Ineos put in a strong showing at last week's UAE Tour

After making a successful start to the 2025 season and employing a refreshed, more aggressive racing approach, Ineos Grenadiers are looking to carry their winning momentum into Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Classics.

The British team had their worst season yet in 2024, with an all-time low win total of 14. But after a visible reset to their tactics and several personnel changes, Ineos have managed to kick off this season with four victories and their first at WorldTour-level since June through Josh Tarling at the UAE Tour.

