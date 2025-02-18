'Grim' altitude camp at Mount Teide and monster 68t chainring play part in Josh Tarling reeling in result he 'needed' for Ineos at UAE Tour

By
published

British team take first WorldTour victory since June as Welshman vows to try and defend jersey up Jebel Jais - 'I'm not going to let it go easy'

INEOS Grenadiers&#039; British rider Joshua Tarling celebrates on the podium after winning the second stage of the UAE Tour cycling race in al-Hudayriyat island in Abu Dhabi on February 18, 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) piled all the pressure on himself at the UAE Tour when he told Cyclingnews that he not only wanted to win the stage 2 time trial but that he "needed it" after a rocky patch of form last season knocked his confidence.

However, the British time trial champion showed no signs of a rider lacking in belief as he not only delivered but did so with dominance and an average speed of 56.6kph over the 12.2km flat course on Al Hudayriyat Island. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More news
Tadej Pogačar at speed during the UAE Tour time trial

'I blew the legs, that's the whole point of the all-out effort' - Tadej Pogačar loses out to TT specialists but gains time on UAE Tour rivals
Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates)

Sebastian Molano, Olav Kooij out of UAE Tour due to cat eye crash and illness

Tadej Pogačar at speed during the UAE Tour time trial

'I blew the legs, that's the whole point of the all-out effort' - Tadej Pogačar loses out to TT specialists but gains time on UAE Tour rivals
See more latest