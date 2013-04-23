Wells moves into Pro XCT lead after Sea Otter Classic

Image 1 of 4 Todd Wells (Specialized) rode very well today, finishing a strong 3rd, to make the podium. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 4 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) is having a great 2013 race season, leading the Pro XCT after three races (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers) (Image credit: Anthony Smith) Image 4 of 4 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was all smiles before the race (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) claimed the top spot in the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) men's standings with his performance at the Sea Otter Classic, while Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) maintained a firm grasp on the women's lead.

Men

Wells, in third place, was the top American rider at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday in Monterey, California. It gave him a total of 655 points for the season and moved him 10 points ahead of previous leader Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) in the Pro XCT men's standings. Bishop finished in 11th in Monterey.

Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) held on to third place in the standings with 333 points after an 18th-place finish, while Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) leapfrogged the idle Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) to move into fourth place with 285 points. Schultz sits in fifth place with 280 points.

Women

The top of the Pro XCT women's standings remained largely unchanged as the first six riders in the standings all placed in the top 20 at the Sea Otter Classic. Woodruff, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) and Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) all finished within a minute of each other in Monterey, with Batty placing eighth, Davison ninth and Woodruff 10th to maintain their top-three places in the standings.

Woodruff now leads with 505 points, followed by Batty (445) and Davison (410). Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) kept pace in fourth place with a 13th-place finish on Sunday to give her 375 points. The only shakeup at the top of the standings was Erica Tingey (Jamis) emerging from a tie with Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) to claim sole possession of fifth place with 325 points. Tingey crossed the line in 16th place at Sea Otter while Freeman was more than two minutes back in 20th position.

Team

With another strong performance in Monterey, Specialized Racing has pulled to within 10 points of leader Trek Factory Racing in the Pro XCT team standings. With five races remaining on the calendar, Trek Factory Racing holds a slim 1095-1085 lead over Specialized Racing. Sho-Air/Cannondale sits in third place with 901 points, followed by Kenda-Felt in fourth place with 401 points and Kona now cracking the top five with 283 points.

See full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic.

The next round of the Pro XCT will be at the Bump 'N Grind on Sunday, June 2, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Full Standings

Elite and U23* men US Pro XCT Standings after round 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells 655 pts 2 Jeremiah Bishop 645 3 Benjamin Sonntag 333 4 Ryan Woodall 285 5 Sam Schultz 280 6 Cameron Jette 273 7 Daniel Mcconnell 250 8 Mitchell Hoke 245 9 Alexander Grant 201 10 Raphael Gagne 200 11 Derek Zandstra 190 12 Zachary Valdez* 181 13 Miguel Martinez 175 14 Antoine Caron* 165 15 Colin Cares 156 16 Geoff Kabush 150 17 Adam Morka 144 18 Casey Williams* 133 19 Barry Wicks 130 20 Lukas Flückiger 115 21 Travis 110 22 Kerry Werner* 107 23 Robert Mccarty 103 24 Russell Finsterwald* 101 25 Max Plaxton 100 26 Macky Franklin 98 26 Kris Sneddon 98 27 Christoph Sauser 90 28 Menso De Jong 84 29 Stephen Ettinger 80 29 Tristan Uhl 80 30 Peter Glassford 77 31 Jason Sager 75 32 Rotem Ishay 73 33 Shawn Milne 71 34 Payson Mcelveen* 70 35 Clinton Claassen 64 36 Ryan Trebon 60 36 Sid Taberlay 60 37 Jason Siegle 57 38 Keegan Swenson* 55 38 Emil Lindgren 55 39 Cole Oberman 51 40 Michael Zanetti* 50 41 Elliot Reinecke 40 41 Josejuan Escarcega 40 41 Sean Donovan 40 41 Colin Osborn 40 42 Kalan Beisel 38 42 Charles Jenkins 38 43 Ivan Lizardi 37 43 Jacob Albrecht* 37 44 Miguel Valadez 36 45 Kohei Yamamoto 35 46 William Melone 34 47 Connor Mccutcheon* 32 47 Taylor Smith* 32 47 Tristan Cowie 32 48 Michiel Van Der Heijden* 30 48 Joel Titius* 30 49 Jakub Valigura 29 50 Drew Edsall 28 50 Ryan Chandler 28 51 David Hanes 26 52 Thomas Turner 24 52 Ignacio Torres* 24 53 Matt Gordon 23 54 Brian Matter 22 54 Bryan Fawley 22 55 Riley Howard* 21 56 Jeremy Martin* 19 56 Ernie Watenpaugh 19 57 Jonathan Sundt 18 57 Dana Weber 18 57 Samuel Morrison 18 58 Conrad Stoltz 17 58 Craig Wohlschlaeger 17 58 Kyle Taylor 17 59 Mathieu Bilodeau 16 59 Jaroslav Kulhavy 16 60 Ely Woody 15 61 Carl Decker 14 61 Derek Hermon 14 61 Michael Hosey 14 61 Nathan Guerra 14 62 Eliel Anttila* 13 62 Sam Chovan 13 63 Jim Hewett 12 63 Nathan Brown 12 63 Kevin Bradford-Parish 12 64 Blake Harlan 11 64 Sepp Kuss* 11 65 Keith Hargis 10 65 Matthew Freeman 10 65 Brad Wilhelm 10 66 Juancarlos Nunezgalvan* 9 66 Billy Wood 9 66 Sean Leader 9 67 Paul Freiwald 8 68 Nick Truitt 6 68 Miguel Ramos 6 68 Josh Carlson 6 69 Garet Steinmetz 5 69 Garnet Vertican 5 69 Adam Looney 5 69 Hal Helbock 5 70 Craig Kunz 4 70 Ryan Geiger* 4 71 Sam Gross* 3 71 Gerald Drummond* 3 72 Wiley Mosley 2 72 Thomas Bundgaard 2 73 Alex Wild* 1

Elite and U23* women US Pro XCT Standings after round 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Woodruff 505 pts 2 Emily Batty 445 3 Lea Davison 410 4 Annie Last 375 5 Erica Tingey 325 6 Judy Freeman 321 7 Nina Baum 300 8 Erin Huck 290 9 Rebecca Henderson* 265 10 Lesley Paterson 250 11 Christina Gokey-Smith 230 12 Marianne Vos 175 12 Evelyn Dong 175 13 Larissa Fitchett 173 14 Annika Langvad 150 14 Rebecca Gross 150 15 Shayna Powless* 138 16 Amanda Sin 134 17 Catherine Pendrel 130 18 Georgia Gould 115 19 Karlee Gendron* 105 20 Jamie Busch 101 21 Mikaela Kofman 100 21 Kelli Emmett 100 22 Erin Alders 97 23 Katerina Nash 90 24 Tereza Hurikova 80 25 Lisa Uranga 76 26 Krista Park 70 27 Beth Utley 69 28 Victoria Barclay 65 29 Kata Skaggs 62 30 Vanessa Humic 61 31 Katherine Sherwin 55 31 Sarah Ruth Jansen 55 32 Amy Beisel 50 32 Sydney Fox 50 33 Deidre York* 45 34 Deyanira Guerrero 40 34 Anna Dvorak 40 35 Kelsey Withrow 35 36 Jill Behlen* 27 36 Amanda Carey 27 37 Teal Stetson-Lee 24 38 Mical Dyck 22 39 Lorenza Morfin 19 40 Rebecca Rusch 18 41 Maghalie Rochette* 12 42 Laura Bietola* 11 43 Selene Yeager 10 44 Haley Smith* 9 45 Tracy Moseley 8 46 Abby Strigel 5 47 Heidi Rentz 4 48 Kaila Hart* 3 49 Caroline Mani 2