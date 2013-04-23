Wells moves into Pro XCT lead after Sea Otter Classic
Woodruff remains atop women's standings
Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) claimed the top spot in the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) men's standings with his performance at the Sea Otter Classic, while Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) maintained a firm grasp on the women's lead.
Related Articles
Men
Wells, in third place, was the top American rider at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday in Monterey, California. It gave him a total of 655 points for the season and moved him 10 points ahead of previous leader Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) in the Pro XCT men's standings. Bishop finished in 11th in Monterey.
Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) held on to third place in the standings with 333 points after an 18th-place finish, while Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) leapfrogged the idle Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) to move into fourth place with 285 points. Schultz sits in fifth place with 280 points.
Women
The top of the Pro XCT women's standings remained largely unchanged as the first six riders in the standings all placed in the top 20 at the Sea Otter Classic. Woodruff, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) and Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) all finished within a minute of each other in Monterey, with Batty placing eighth, Davison ninth and Woodruff 10th to maintain their top-three places in the standings.
Woodruff now leads with 505 points, followed by Batty (445) and Davison (410). Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) kept pace in fourth place with a 13th-place finish on Sunday to give her 375 points. The only shakeup at the top of the standings was Erica Tingey (Jamis) emerging from a tie with Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) to claim sole possession of fifth place with 325 points. Tingey crossed the line in 16th place at Sea Otter while Freeman was more than two minutes back in 20th position.
Team
With another strong performance in Monterey, Specialized Racing has pulled to within 10 points of leader Trek Factory Racing in the Pro XCT team standings. With five races remaining on the calendar, Trek Factory Racing holds a slim 1095-1085 lead over Specialized Racing. Sho-Air/Cannondale sits in third place with 901 points, followed by Kenda-Felt in fourth place with 401 points and Kona now cracking the top five with 283 points.
See full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic.
The next round of the Pro XCT will be at the Bump 'N Grind on Sunday, June 2, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Full Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells
|655
|pts
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop
|645
|3
|Benjamin Sonntag
|333
|4
|Ryan Woodall
|285
|5
|Sam Schultz
|280
|6
|Cameron Jette
|273
|7
|Daniel Mcconnell
|250
|8
|Mitchell Hoke
|245
|9
|Alexander Grant
|201
|10
|Raphael Gagne
|200
|11
|Derek Zandstra
|190
|12
|Zachary Valdez*
|181
|13
|Miguel Martinez
|175
|14
|Antoine Caron*
|165
|15
|Colin Cares
|156
|16
|Geoff Kabush
|150
|17
|Adam Morka
|144
|18
|Casey Williams*
|133
|19
|Barry Wicks
|130
|20
|Lukas Flückiger
|115
|21
|Travis
|110
|22
|Kerry Werner*
|107
|23
|Robert Mccarty
|103
|24
|Russell Finsterwald*
|101
|25
|Max Plaxton
|100
|26
|Macky Franklin
|98
|26
|Kris Sneddon
|98
|27
|Christoph Sauser
|90
|28
|Menso De Jong
|84
|29
|Stephen Ettinger
|80
|29
|Tristan Uhl
|80
|30
|Peter Glassford
|77
|31
|Jason Sager
|75
|32
|Rotem Ishay
|73
|33
|Shawn Milne
|71
|34
|Payson Mcelveen*
|70
|35
|Clinton Claassen
|64
|36
|Ryan Trebon
|60
|36
|Sid Taberlay
|60
|37
|Jason Siegle
|57
|38
|Keegan Swenson*
|55
|38
|Emil Lindgren
|55
|39
|Cole Oberman
|51
|40
|Michael Zanetti*
|50
|41
|Elliot Reinecke
|40
|41
|Josejuan Escarcega
|40
|41
|Sean Donovan
|40
|41
|Colin Osborn
|40
|42
|Kalan Beisel
|38
|42
|Charles Jenkins
|38
|43
|Ivan Lizardi
|37
|43
|Jacob Albrecht*
|37
|44
|Miguel Valadez
|36
|45
|Kohei Yamamoto
|35
|46
|William Melone
|34
|47
|Connor Mccutcheon*
|32
|47
|Taylor Smith*
|32
|47
|Tristan Cowie
|32
|48
|Michiel Van Der Heijden*
|30
|48
|Joel Titius*
|30
|49
|Jakub Valigura
|29
|50
|Drew Edsall
|28
|50
|Ryan Chandler
|28
|51
|David Hanes
|26
|52
|Thomas Turner
|24
|52
|Ignacio Torres*
|24
|53
|Matt Gordon
|23
|54
|Brian Matter
|22
|54
|Bryan Fawley
|22
|55
|Riley Howard*
|21
|56
|Jeremy Martin*
|19
|56
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|19
|57
|Jonathan Sundt
|18
|57
|Dana Weber
|18
|57
|Samuel Morrison
|18
|58
|Conrad Stoltz
|17
|58
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|17
|58
|Kyle Taylor
|17
|59
|Mathieu Bilodeau
|16
|59
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|16
|60
|Ely Woody
|15
|61
|Carl Decker
|14
|61
|Derek Hermon
|14
|61
|Michael Hosey
|14
|61
|Nathan Guerra
|14
|62
|Eliel Anttila*
|13
|62
|Sam Chovan
|13
|63
|Jim Hewett
|12
|63
|Nathan Brown
|12
|63
|Kevin Bradford-Parish
|12
|64
|Blake Harlan
|11
|64
|Sepp Kuss*
|11
|65
|Keith Hargis
|10
|65
|Matthew Freeman
|10
|65
|Brad Wilhelm
|10
|66
|Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*
|9
|66
|Billy Wood
|9
|66
|Sean Leader
|9
|67
|Paul Freiwald
|8
|68
|Nick Truitt
|6
|68
|Miguel Ramos
|6
|68
|Josh Carlson
|6
|69
|Garet Steinmetz
|5
|69
|Garnet Vertican
|5
|69
|Adam Looney
|5
|69
|Hal Helbock
|5
|70
|Craig Kunz
|4
|70
|Ryan Geiger*
|4
|71
|Sam Gross*
|3
|71
|Gerald Drummond*
|3
|72
|Wiley Mosley
|2
|72
|Thomas Bundgaard
|2
|73
|Alex Wild*
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Woodruff
|505
|pts
|2
|Emily Batty
|445
|3
|Lea Davison
|410
|4
|Annie Last
|375
|5
|Erica Tingey
|325
|6
|Judy Freeman
|321
|7
|Nina Baum
|300
|8
|Erin Huck
|290
|9
|Rebecca Henderson*
|265
|10
|Lesley Paterson
|250
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|230
|12
|Marianne Vos
|175
|12
|Evelyn Dong
|175
|13
|Larissa Fitchett
|173
|14
|Annika Langvad
|150
|14
|Rebecca Gross
|150
|15
|Shayna Powless*
|138
|16
|Amanda Sin
|134
|17
|Catherine Pendrel
|130
|18
|Georgia Gould
|115
|19
|Karlee Gendron*
|105
|20
|Jamie Busch
|101
|21
|Mikaela Kofman
|100
|21
|Kelli Emmett
|100
|22
|Erin Alders
|97
|23
|Katerina Nash
|90
|24
|Tereza Hurikova
|80
|25
|Lisa Uranga
|76
|26
|Krista Park
|70
|27
|Beth Utley
|69
|28
|Victoria Barclay
|65
|29
|Kata Skaggs
|62
|30
|Vanessa Humic
|61
|31
|Katherine Sherwin
|55
|31
|Sarah Ruth Jansen
|55
|32
|Amy Beisel
|50
|32
|Sydney Fox
|50
|33
|Deidre York*
|45
|34
|Deyanira Guerrero
|40
|34
|Anna Dvorak
|40
|35
|Kelsey Withrow
|35
|36
|Jill Behlen*
|27
|36
|Amanda Carey
|27
|37
|Teal Stetson-Lee
|24
|38
|Mical Dyck
|22
|39
|Lorenza Morfin
|19
|40
|Rebecca Rusch
|18
|41
|Maghalie Rochette*
|12
|42
|Laura Bietola*
|11
|43
|Selene Yeager
|10
|44
|Haley Smith*
|9
|45
|Tracy Moseley
|8
|46
|Abby Strigel
|5
|47
|Heidi Rentz
|4
|48
|Kaila Hart*
|3
|49
|Caroline Mani
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|1095
|pts
|2
|Specialized Racing
|1085
|3
|Sho-Air/Cannondale
|901
|4
|Kenda-Felt
|401
|5
|Kona
|283
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy