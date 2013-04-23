Trending

Wells moves into Pro XCT lead after Sea Otter Classic

Woodruff remains atop women's standings

Todd Wells (Specialized) rode very well today, finishing a strong 3rd, to make the podium.

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) is having a great 2013 race season, leading the Pro XCT after three races

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers)

(Image credit: Anthony Smith)
Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) was all smiles before the race

(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) claimed the top spot in the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) men's standings with his performance at the Sea Otter Classic, while Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) maintained a firm grasp on the women's lead.

Men

Wells, in third place, was the top American rider at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday in Monterey, California. It gave him a total of 655 points for the season and moved him 10 points ahead of previous leader Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) in the Pro XCT men's standings. Bishop finished in 11th in Monterey.

Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) held on to third place in the standings with 333 points after an 18th-place finish, while Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) leapfrogged the idle Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) to move into fourth place with 285 points. Schultz sits in fifth place with 280 points.

Women

The top of the Pro XCT women's standings remained largely unchanged as the first six riders in the standings all placed in the top 20 at the Sea Otter Classic. Woodruff, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) and Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) all finished within a minute of each other in Monterey, with Batty placing eighth, Davison ninth and Woodruff 10th to maintain their top-three places in the standings.

Woodruff now leads with 505 points, followed by Batty (445) and Davison (410). Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) kept pace in fourth place with a 13th-place finish on Sunday to give her 375 points. The only shakeup at the top of the standings was Erica Tingey (Jamis) emerging from a tie with Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) to claim sole possession of fifth place with 325 points. Tingey crossed the line in 16th place at Sea Otter while Freeman was more than two minutes back in 20th position.

Team

With another strong performance in Monterey, Specialized Racing has pulled to within 10 points of leader Trek Factory Racing in the Pro XCT team standings. With five races remaining on the calendar, Trek Factory Racing holds a slim 1095-1085 lead over Specialized Racing. Sho-Air/Cannondale sits in third place with 901 points, followed by Kenda-Felt in fourth place with 401 points and Kona now cracking the top five with 283 points.

See full coverage from the Sea Otter Classic.

The next round of the Pro XCT will be at the Bump 'N Grind on Sunday, June 2, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Full Standings

Elite and U23* men US Pro XCT Standings after round 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells655pts
2Jeremiah Bishop645
3Benjamin Sonntag333
4Ryan Woodall285
5Sam Schultz280
6Cameron Jette273
7Daniel Mcconnell250
8Mitchell Hoke245
9Alexander Grant201
10Raphael Gagne200
11Derek Zandstra190
12Zachary Valdez*181
13Miguel Martinez175
14Antoine Caron*165
15Colin Cares156
16Geoff Kabush150
17Adam Morka144
18Casey Williams*133
19Barry Wicks130
20Lukas Flückiger115
21Travis110
22Kerry Werner*107
23Robert Mccarty103
24Russell Finsterwald*101
25Max Plaxton100
26Macky Franklin98
26Kris Sneddon98
27Christoph Sauser90
28Menso De Jong84
29Stephen Ettinger80
29Tristan Uhl80
30Peter Glassford77
31Jason Sager75
32Rotem Ishay73
33Shawn Milne71
34Payson Mcelveen*70
35Clinton Claassen64
36Ryan Trebon60
36Sid Taberlay60
37Jason Siegle57
38Keegan Swenson*55
38Emil Lindgren55
39Cole Oberman51
40Michael Zanetti*50
41Elliot Reinecke40
41Josejuan Escarcega40
41Sean Donovan40
41Colin Osborn40
42Kalan Beisel38
42Charles Jenkins38
43Ivan Lizardi37
43Jacob Albrecht*37
44Miguel Valadez36
45Kohei Yamamoto35
46William Melone34
47Connor Mccutcheon*32
47Taylor Smith*32
47Tristan Cowie32
48Michiel Van Der Heijden*30
48Joel Titius*30
49Jakub Valigura29
50Drew Edsall28
50Ryan Chandler28
51David Hanes26
52Thomas Turner24
52Ignacio Torres*24
53Matt Gordon23
54Brian Matter22
54Bryan Fawley22
55Riley Howard*21
56Jeremy Martin*19
56Ernie Watenpaugh19
57Jonathan Sundt18
57Dana Weber18
57Samuel Morrison18
58Conrad Stoltz17
58Craig Wohlschlaeger17
58Kyle Taylor17
59Mathieu Bilodeau16
59Jaroslav Kulhavy16
60Ely Woody15
61Carl Decker14
61Derek Hermon14
61Michael Hosey14
61Nathan Guerra14
62Eliel Anttila*13
62Sam Chovan13
63Jim Hewett12
63Nathan Brown12
63Kevin Bradford-Parish12
64Blake Harlan11
64Sepp Kuss*11
65Keith Hargis10
65Matthew Freeman10
65Brad Wilhelm10
66Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*9
66Billy Wood9
66Sean Leader9
67Paul Freiwald8
68Nick Truitt6
68Miguel Ramos6
68Josh Carlson6
69Garet Steinmetz5
69Garnet Vertican5
69Adam Looney5
69Hal Helbock5
70Craig Kunz4
70Ryan Geiger*4
71Sam Gross*3
71Gerald Drummond*3
72Wiley Mosley2
72Thomas Bundgaard2
73Alex Wild*1

Elite and U23* women US Pro XCT Standings after round 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Woodruff505pts
2Emily Batty445
3Lea Davison410
4Annie Last375
5Erica Tingey325
6Judy Freeman321
7Nina Baum300
8Erin Huck290
9Rebecca Henderson*265
10Lesley Paterson250
11Christina Gokey-Smith230
12Marianne Vos175
12Evelyn Dong175
13Larissa Fitchett173
14Annika Langvad150
14Rebecca Gross150
15Shayna Powless*138
16Amanda Sin134
17Catherine Pendrel130
18Georgia Gould115
19Karlee Gendron*105
20Jamie Busch101
21Mikaela Kofman100
21Kelli Emmett100
22Erin Alders97
23Katerina Nash90
24Tereza Hurikova80
25Lisa Uranga76
26Krista Park70
27Beth Utley69
28Victoria Barclay65
29Kata Skaggs62
30Vanessa Humic61
31Katherine Sherwin55
31Sarah Ruth Jansen55
32Amy Beisel50
32Sydney Fox50
33Deidre York*45
34Deyanira Guerrero40
34Anna Dvorak40
35Kelsey Withrow35
36Jill Behlen*27
36Amanda Carey27
37Teal Stetson-Lee24
38Mical Dyck22
39Lorenza Morfin19
40Rebecca Rusch18
41Maghalie Rochette*12
42Laura Bietola*11
43Selene Yeager10
44Haley Smith*9
45Tracy Moseley8
46Abby Strigel5
47Heidi Rentz4
48Kaila Hart*3
49Caroline Mani2

Teams US Pro XCT Standings after round 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing1095pts
2Specialized Racing1085
3Sho-Air/Cannondale901
4Kenda-Felt401
5Kona283