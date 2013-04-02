Trending

Woodruff takes over lead of women's US Pro XCT standings

Bishop remains atop men's standings

Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros) on her way to second place

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) takes a turn at the front of the lead group at the Fontana short track

(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) took over the top spot in the women's US Pro XCT standings while Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air-Cannondale) held on to the men's lead after the third round on the 2013 US national series calendar, the Fontana City National US Cup, held March 30 in Fontana.

Women

Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) dominated the Fontana City National US Cup women's field, pushing the pace hard right from the gun and winning by almost three minutes over Woodruff. Evelyn Dong placed third with Nina Baum (Stan's No Tubes Women) and Erica Tingey (Jamis) rounding out the top five.

Davison's win moved her into third place in the Pro XCT women's standings after three events with 350 points. Woodruff moved from third place to first place with 450 points, taking over the top spot from Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), who did not race in Fontana but remains in second place in the standings with 375 points. Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing), also idle this weekend, sits in fourth place with 340 points, while Tingey and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) are tied for fifth place with 300 points apiece.

Men

A last lap charge on the Fontana City course from Todd Wells (Specialized Racing), combined with a broken chain by Jeremiah Bishop, propelled Wells to his first Pro XCT win of 2013. Bishop regrouped to finish second after leading the majority of the race before suffering the mechanical mishap. Rounding out the top five in Fontana were Cameron Jette (Scott-3Rox Racing) in third place, Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) in fourth, and Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) in fifth.

Bishop remains in the lead of the Pro XCT men's standings with 600 points, with Wells narrowing the gap in second place with 525 points. Sonntag enters the top five in third place with 310 points, ahead of Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth with 280 points and Ryan Woodall in fifth with 275 points.

Team

With its sweep of the men's and women's races in Fontana, Specialized Racing has moved into second place in the Pro XCT team standings with 875 points. Trek Factory Racing maintains its lead after three of nine races on the calendar with 935 points. Sho-Air/Cannondale sits in third place with 780 points, followed by Kenda-Felt in fourth place with 392 points and BMC MTB Development Team in fifth place with 205 points.

The next Pro XCT stop will be at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California on Saturday, April 20.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the weekend of racing in Fontana including the Pro XCT, the super D and the short track.

Men's US Pro XCT standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop600pts
2Todd Wells525
3Benjamin Sonntag310
4Sam Schultz280
5Ryan Woodall275
6Cameron Jette270
7Daniel Mcconnell250
8Mitchell Hoke245
9Raphael Gagne200
10Zachary Valdez*181
11Alexander Grant180
12Derek Zandstra150
13Colin Cares147
14Antoine Caron*140
15Casey Williams*133
16Adam Morka120
17Travis (TJ) Woodruff110
18Robert Mccarty103
19Russell Finsterwald*100
20Macky Franklin90
21Kris Sneddon85
22Kerry Werner*80
22Tristan Uhl80
23Jason Sager75
24Shawn Milne71
25Payson Mcelveen*70
26Menso De Jong69
27Peter Glassford65
28Barry Wicks60
28Ryan Trebon60
29Clinton Claassen59
30Jason Siegle57
31Rotem Ishay55
31Keegan Swenson*55
32Cole Oberman51
33Michael Zanetti*50
34Colin Osborn40
34Josejuan Escarcega40
34Elliot Reinecke40
34Sean Donovan40
35Charles Jenkins38
35Kalan Beisel38
36Jacob Albrecht*37
36Ivan Lizardi37
37Miguel Valadez36
38William Melone34
39Tristan Cowie32
39Taylor Smith*32
39Connor Mccutcheon*32
40Jakub Valigura29
41Drew Edsall28
41Ryan Chandler28
42David Hanes26
43Ignacio Torres*24
44Joel Titius*23
44Matt Gordon23
45Bryan Fawley22
46Riley Howard*21
47Ernie Watenpaugh19
48Dana Weber18
48Jonathan Sundt18
48Samuel Morrison18
49Craig Wohlschlaeger17
49Kyle Taylor17
50Mathieu Bilodeau16
51Ely Woody15
52Nathan Guerra14
52Derek Hermon14
52Michael Hosey14
53Sam Chovan13
53Eliel Anttila*13
54Jim Hewett12
54Kevin Bradford-Parish12
54Nathan Brown12
55Blake Harlan11
56Keith Hargis10
56Brad Wilhelm10
56Matthew Freeman10
57Sean Leader9
57Billy Wood9
57Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*9
58Paul Freiwald8
59Nick Truitt6
59Miguel Ramos6
60Garnet Vertican5
60Hal Helbock5
60Adam Looney5
60Garet Steinmetz5
61Craig Kunz4
61Thomas Turner4
62Gerald Drummond*3
62Sam Gross*3
63Wiley Mosley2
64Alex Wild*1

Women's US Pro XCT standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Woodruff450pts
2Emily Batty375
3Lea Davison350
4Annie Last340
5Erica Tingey300
5Judy Freeman300
6Nina Baum280
7Erin Huck260
8Lesley Paterson250
8Rebecca Henderson*250
9Christina Gokey-Smith230
10Larissa Fitchett150
10Rebecca Gross150
11Evelyn Dong130
12Shayna Powless*125
13Amanda Sin120
14Karlee Gendron*105
15Jamie Busch85
16Erin Alders80
17Krista Park70
17Lisa Uranga70
18Beth Utley68
19Victoria Barclay65
20Vanessa Humic61
21Mikaela Kofman60
22Katherine Sherwin55
22Sarah Ruth Jansen55
22Kata Skaggs55
23Amy Beisel50
23Sydney Fox50
24Deidre York*45
25Anna Dvorak40
25Deyanira Guerrero40
26Kelsey Withrow35
27Jill Behlen*27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory935pts
2Specialized Racing875
3Sho-Air/Cannondale780
4Kenda/Felt392
5Bmc Development205
6Kona200