Woodruff takes over lead of women's US Pro XCT standings
Bishop remains atop men's standings
Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) took over the top spot in the women's US Pro XCT standings while Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air-Cannondale) held on to the men's lead after the third round on the 2013 US national series calendar, the Fontana City National US Cup, held March 30 in Fontana.
Women
Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) dominated the Fontana City National US Cup women's field, pushing the pace hard right from the gun and winning by almost three minutes over Woodruff. Evelyn Dong placed third with Nina Baum (Stan's No Tubes Women) and Erica Tingey (Jamis) rounding out the top five.
Davison's win moved her into third place in the Pro XCT women's standings after three events with 350 points. Woodruff moved from third place to first place with 450 points, taking over the top spot from Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), who did not race in Fontana but remains in second place in the standings with 375 points. Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing), also idle this weekend, sits in fourth place with 340 points, while Tingey and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) are tied for fifth place with 300 points apiece.
Men
A last lap charge on the Fontana City course from Todd Wells (Specialized Racing), combined with a broken chain by Jeremiah Bishop, propelled Wells to his first Pro XCT win of 2013. Bishop regrouped to finish second after leading the majority of the race before suffering the mechanical mishap. Rounding out the top five in Fontana were Cameron Jette (Scott-3Rox Racing) in third place, Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) in fourth, and Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) in fifth.
Bishop remains in the lead of the Pro XCT men's standings with 600 points, with Wells narrowing the gap in second place with 525 points. Sonntag enters the top five in third place with 310 points, ahead of Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth with 280 points and Ryan Woodall in fifth with 275 points.
Team
With its sweep of the men's and women's races in Fontana, Specialized Racing has moved into second place in the Pro XCT team standings with 875 points. Trek Factory Racing maintains its lead after three of nine races on the calendar with 935 points. Sho-Air/Cannondale sits in third place with 780 points, followed by Kenda-Felt in fourth place with 392 points and BMC MTB Development Team in fifth place with 205 points.
The next Pro XCT stop will be at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California on Saturday, April 20.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|600
|pts
|2
|Todd Wells
|525
|3
|Benjamin Sonntag
|310
|4
|Sam Schultz
|280
|5
|Ryan Woodall
|275
|6
|Cameron Jette
|270
|7
|Daniel Mcconnell
|250
|8
|Mitchell Hoke
|245
|9
|Raphael Gagne
|200
|10
|Zachary Valdez*
|181
|11
|Alexander Grant
|180
|12
|Derek Zandstra
|150
|13
|Colin Cares
|147
|14
|Antoine Caron*
|140
|15
|Casey Williams*
|133
|16
|Adam Morka
|120
|17
|Travis (TJ) Woodruff
|110
|18
|Robert Mccarty
|103
|19
|Russell Finsterwald*
|100
|20
|Macky Franklin
|90
|21
|Kris Sneddon
|85
|22
|Kerry Werner*
|80
|22
|Tristan Uhl
|80
|23
|Jason Sager
|75
|24
|Shawn Milne
|71
|25
|Payson Mcelveen*
|70
|26
|Menso De Jong
|69
|27
|Peter Glassford
|65
|28
|Barry Wicks
|60
|28
|Ryan Trebon
|60
|29
|Clinton Claassen
|59
|30
|Jason Siegle
|57
|31
|Rotem Ishay
|55
|31
|Keegan Swenson*
|55
|32
|Cole Oberman
|51
|33
|Michael Zanetti*
|50
|34
|Colin Osborn
|40
|34
|Josejuan Escarcega
|40
|34
|Elliot Reinecke
|40
|34
|Sean Donovan
|40
|35
|Charles Jenkins
|38
|35
|Kalan Beisel
|38
|36
|Jacob Albrecht*
|37
|36
|Ivan Lizardi
|37
|37
|Miguel Valadez
|36
|38
|William Melone
|34
|39
|Tristan Cowie
|32
|39
|Taylor Smith*
|32
|39
|Connor Mccutcheon*
|32
|40
|Jakub Valigura
|29
|41
|Drew Edsall
|28
|41
|Ryan Chandler
|28
|42
|David Hanes
|26
|43
|Ignacio Torres*
|24
|44
|Joel Titius*
|23
|44
|Matt Gordon
|23
|45
|Bryan Fawley
|22
|46
|Riley Howard*
|21
|47
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|19
|48
|Dana Weber
|18
|48
|Jonathan Sundt
|18
|48
|Samuel Morrison
|18
|49
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|17
|49
|Kyle Taylor
|17
|50
|Mathieu Bilodeau
|16
|51
|Ely Woody
|15
|52
|Nathan Guerra
|14
|52
|Derek Hermon
|14
|52
|Michael Hosey
|14
|53
|Sam Chovan
|13
|53
|Eliel Anttila*
|13
|54
|Jim Hewett
|12
|54
|Kevin Bradford-Parish
|12
|54
|Nathan Brown
|12
|55
|Blake Harlan
|11
|56
|Keith Hargis
|10
|56
|Brad Wilhelm
|10
|56
|Matthew Freeman
|10
|57
|Sean Leader
|9
|57
|Billy Wood
|9
|57
|Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*
|9
|58
|Paul Freiwald
|8
|59
|Nick Truitt
|6
|59
|Miguel Ramos
|6
|60
|Garnet Vertican
|5
|60
|Hal Helbock
|5
|60
|Adam Looney
|5
|60
|Garet Steinmetz
|5
|61
|Craig Kunz
|4
|61
|Thomas Turner
|4
|62
|Gerald Drummond*
|3
|62
|Sam Gross*
|3
|63
|Wiley Mosley
|2
|64
|Alex Wild*
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Woodruff
|450
|pts
|2
|Emily Batty
|375
|3
|Lea Davison
|350
|4
|Annie Last
|340
|5
|Erica Tingey
|300
|5
|Judy Freeman
|300
|6
|Nina Baum
|280
|7
|Erin Huck
|260
|8
|Lesley Paterson
|250
|8
|Rebecca Henderson*
|250
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|230
|10
|Larissa Fitchett
|150
|10
|Rebecca Gross
|150
|11
|Evelyn Dong
|130
|12
|Shayna Powless*
|125
|13
|Amanda Sin
|120
|14
|Karlee Gendron*
|105
|15
|Jamie Busch
|85
|16
|Erin Alders
|80
|17
|Krista Park
|70
|17
|Lisa Uranga
|70
|18
|Beth Utley
|68
|19
|Victoria Barclay
|65
|20
|Vanessa Humic
|61
|21
|Mikaela Kofman
|60
|22
|Katherine Sherwin
|55
|22
|Sarah Ruth Jansen
|55
|22
|Kata Skaggs
|55
|23
|Amy Beisel
|50
|23
|Sydney Fox
|50
|24
|Deidre York*
|45
|25
|Anna Dvorak
|40
|25
|Deyanira Guerrero
|40
|26
|Kelsey Withrow
|35
|27
|Jill Behlen*
|27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory
|935
|pts
|2
|Specialized Racing
|875
|3
|Sho-Air/Cannondale
|780
|4
|Kenda/Felt
|392
|5
|Bmc Development
|205
|6
|Kona
|200
