Woodruff takes over lead of women's US Pro XCT standings

Image 1 of 2 Chloe Woodruff (Crank Bros) on her way to second place (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup) Image 2 of 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) takes a turn at the front of the lead group at the Fontana short track (Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)

Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) took over the top spot in the women's US Pro XCT standings while Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air-Cannondale) held on to the men's lead after the third round on the 2013 US national series calendar, the Fontana City National US Cup, held March 30 in Fontana.

Women

Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) dominated the Fontana City National US Cup women's field, pushing the pace hard right from the gun and winning by almost three minutes over Woodruff. Evelyn Dong placed third with Nina Baum (Stan's No Tubes Women) and Erica Tingey (Jamis) rounding out the top five.

Davison's win moved her into third place in the Pro XCT women's standings after three events with 350 points. Woodruff moved from third place to first place with 450 points, taking over the top spot from Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), who did not race in Fontana but remains in second place in the standings with 375 points. Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing), also idle this weekend, sits in fourth place with 340 points, while Tingey and Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club) are tied for fifth place with 300 points apiece.

Men

A last lap charge on the Fontana City course from Todd Wells (Specialized Racing), combined with a broken chain by Jeremiah Bishop, propelled Wells to his first Pro XCT win of 2013. Bishop regrouped to finish second after leading the majority of the race before suffering the mechanical mishap. Rounding out the top five in Fontana were Cameron Jette (Scott-3Rox Racing) in third place, Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) in fourth, and Mitchell Hoke (Kenda-Felt) in fifth.

Bishop remains in the lead of the Pro XCT men's standings with 600 points, with Wells narrowing the gap in second place with 525 points. Sonntag enters the top five in third place with 310 points, ahead of Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) in fourth with 280 points and Ryan Woodall in fifth with 275 points.

Team

With its sweep of the men's and women's races in Fontana, Specialized Racing has moved into second place in the Pro XCT team standings with 875 points. Trek Factory Racing maintains its lead after three of nine races on the calendar with 935 points. Sho-Air/Cannondale sits in third place with 780 points, followed by Kenda-Felt in fourth place with 392 points and BMC MTB Development Team in fifth place with 205 points.

The next Pro XCT stop will be at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California on Saturday, April 20.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the weekend of racing in Fontana including the Pro XCT, the super D and the short track.

Men's US Pro XCT standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop 600 pts 2 Todd Wells 525 3 Benjamin Sonntag 310 4 Sam Schultz 280 5 Ryan Woodall 275 6 Cameron Jette 270 7 Daniel Mcconnell 250 8 Mitchell Hoke 245 9 Raphael Gagne 200 10 Zachary Valdez* 181 11 Alexander Grant 180 12 Derek Zandstra 150 13 Colin Cares 147 14 Antoine Caron* 140 15 Casey Williams* 133 16 Adam Morka 120 17 Travis (TJ) Woodruff 110 18 Robert Mccarty 103 19 Russell Finsterwald* 100 20 Macky Franklin 90 21 Kris Sneddon 85 22 Kerry Werner* 80 22 Tristan Uhl 80 23 Jason Sager 75 24 Shawn Milne 71 25 Payson Mcelveen* 70 26 Menso De Jong 69 27 Peter Glassford 65 28 Barry Wicks 60 28 Ryan Trebon 60 29 Clinton Claassen 59 30 Jason Siegle 57 31 Rotem Ishay 55 31 Keegan Swenson* 55 32 Cole Oberman 51 33 Michael Zanetti* 50 34 Colin Osborn 40 34 Josejuan Escarcega 40 34 Elliot Reinecke 40 34 Sean Donovan 40 35 Charles Jenkins 38 35 Kalan Beisel 38 36 Jacob Albrecht* 37 36 Ivan Lizardi 37 37 Miguel Valadez 36 38 William Melone 34 39 Tristan Cowie 32 39 Taylor Smith* 32 39 Connor Mccutcheon* 32 40 Jakub Valigura 29 41 Drew Edsall 28 41 Ryan Chandler 28 42 David Hanes 26 43 Ignacio Torres* 24 44 Joel Titius* 23 44 Matt Gordon 23 45 Bryan Fawley 22 46 Riley Howard* 21 47 Ernie Watenpaugh 19 48 Dana Weber 18 48 Jonathan Sundt 18 48 Samuel Morrison 18 49 Craig Wohlschlaeger 17 49 Kyle Taylor 17 50 Mathieu Bilodeau 16 51 Ely Woody 15 52 Nathan Guerra 14 52 Derek Hermon 14 52 Michael Hosey 14 53 Sam Chovan 13 53 Eliel Anttila* 13 54 Jim Hewett 12 54 Kevin Bradford-Parish 12 54 Nathan Brown 12 55 Blake Harlan 11 56 Keith Hargis 10 56 Brad Wilhelm 10 56 Matthew Freeman 10 57 Sean Leader 9 57 Billy Wood 9 57 Juancarlos Nunezgalvan* 9 58 Paul Freiwald 8 59 Nick Truitt 6 59 Miguel Ramos 6 60 Garnet Vertican 5 60 Hal Helbock 5 60 Adam Looney 5 60 Garet Steinmetz 5 61 Craig Kunz 4 61 Thomas Turner 4 62 Gerald Drummond* 3 62 Sam Gross* 3 63 Wiley Mosley 2 64 Alex Wild* 1

Women's US Pro XCT standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Woodruff 450 pts 2 Emily Batty 375 3 Lea Davison 350 4 Annie Last 340 5 Erica Tingey 300 5 Judy Freeman 300 6 Nina Baum 280 7 Erin Huck 260 8 Lesley Paterson 250 8 Rebecca Henderson* 250 9 Christina Gokey-Smith 230 10 Larissa Fitchett 150 10 Rebecca Gross 150 11 Evelyn Dong 130 12 Shayna Powless* 125 13 Amanda Sin 120 14 Karlee Gendron* 105 15 Jamie Busch 85 16 Erin Alders 80 17 Krista Park 70 17 Lisa Uranga 70 18 Beth Utley 68 19 Victoria Barclay 65 20 Vanessa Humic 61 21 Mikaela Kofman 60 22 Katherine Sherwin 55 22 Sarah Ruth Jansen 55 22 Kata Skaggs 55 23 Amy Beisel 50 23 Sydney Fox 50 24 Deidre York* 45 25 Anna Dvorak 40 25 Deyanira Guerrero 40 26 Kelsey Withrow 35 27 Jill Behlen* 27