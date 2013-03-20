Bishop and Batty lead Pro XCT standings
Trek Factory Racing ranked as top team
Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) vaulted into the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) lead with their performances at the Bonelli Park US Cup, held on March 16-17 in San Dimas, California.
Men
With the absence of first-round winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), Bishop and Todd Wells (Specialized Racing), who were second and third, respectively, in last week's standings, had the top spot in their sights heading into the Bonelli Park race.
Bishop and Wells, along with Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) quickly separated themselves from the pack, but as Bishop applied the pressure on the technical and warm course, Wells and Gagne could not keep pace and Bishop crossed the line with over a minute to spare on Gagne and over two minutes on Wells.
With his victory, Bishop takes over the US Pro XCT men's standings lead with 450 points, followed by Wells with 350 points and Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) with 280 points. McConnell and Gagne round out the top five of the men's standings with 250 and 200 points, respectively.
Women
Lesley Paterson (Scott Bicycles), the 2011 and 2012 XTerra Triathlon world champion, bested a field that included Olympic cross country mountain bikers Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) and Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) to claim victory on the redesigned course at Bonelli Park.
After starting near the back row, Paterson caught up to the three Olympians on the second of five laps and then broke away with Batty on the third circuit. Paterson would slowly pull away from Batty to finish more than 20 seconds in front.
The silver medal by Batty, along with her third-place finish at the Mellow Johnny's Classic season opener on March 2, gives the Canadian the series lead in the Pro XCT women's standings after two events with 375 points. Last is close behind Batty with 340 points, followed by Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) with 300 points, and Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) with 260 points. Mellow Johnny's Classic winner Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) is fifth in the women's standings with 250 points. Henderson was racing at home in Australia instead of at Bonelli Park.
Trek Factory Racing maintains its lead in the Pro XCT team standings after two of nine races on the calendar with 935 points. Sho-Air-Cannondale sits in second place with 540 points, followed by Specialized Racing in third place with 525. BMC MTB Development Team has a slim lead over Kona for the fourth-place spot with 145 points to Kona's 140 points.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop
|450
|pts
|2
|Todd Wells
|350
|3
|Sam Schultz
|280
|4
|Daniel McConnell
|250
|5
|Raphael Gagne
|200
|6
|Ryan Woodall
|195
|6
|Benjamin Sonntag
|195
|7
|Derek Zandstra
|150
|8
|Mitchell Hoke
|145
|9
|Cameron Jette
|140
|9
|Antoine Caron*
|140
|10
|Colin Cares
|120
|10
|Adam Morka
|120
|11
|Zachary Valdez*
|111
|12
|Russell Finsterwald*
|100
|13
|Alexander Grant
|90
|14
|Kris Sneddon
|85
|15
|Robert McCarty
|81
|16
|Tristan Uhl
|80
|16
|Kerry Werner*
|80
|17
|Casey Williams*
|78
|18
|Jason Sager
|75
|19
|Payson McElveen*
|70
|19
|Travis Woodruff
|70
|20
|Peter Glassford
|65
|21
|Macky Franklin
|60
|21
|Barry Wicks
|60
|22
|Keegan Swenson*
|55
|22
|Rotem Ishay
|55
|23
|Cole Oberman
|51
|24
|Menso de Jong
|50
|24
|Michael Zanetti*
|50
|25
|JoseJuan Escarcega
|40
|25
|Colin Osborn
|40
|26
|Kalan Beisel
|38
|27
|Miguel Valadez
|36
|28
|Clinton Claassen
|34
|28
|William Melone
|34
|29
|Connor McCutcheon*
|32
|29
|Tristan Cowie
|32
|30
|Ryan Chandler
|28
|30
|Drew Edsall
|28
|31
|Shawn Milne
|26
|31
|David Hanes
|26
|32
|Ignacio Torres*
|24
|33
|Joel Titius*
|23
|33
|Matt Gordon
|23
|34
|Bryan Fawley
|22
|34
|Jason Siegle
|22
|35
|Riley Howard*
|21
|36
|Ivan Lizardi
|20
|36
|Sean Donovan
|20
|37
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|19
|37
|Elliot Reinecke
|19
|38
|Jonathan Sundt
|18
|38
|Samuel Morrison
|18
|39
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|17
|39
|Taylor Smith*
|17
|39
|Kyle Taylor
|17
|40
|Mathieu Bilodeau
|16
|41
|Ely Woody
|15
|42
|Jacob Albrecht*
|14
|42
|Charles Jenkins
|14
|43
|Nathan Guerra
|13
|43
|Jakub Valigura
|13
|44
|Nathan Brown
|12
|44
|Kevin Bradford-Parish
|12
|45
|Blake Harlan
|11
|46
|Eliel Anttila*
|10
|46
|Keith Hargis
|10
|47
|Billy Wood
|9
|47
|JuanCarlos NunezGalvan*
|9
|48
|Brad Wilhelm
|8
|49
|Derek Hermon
|7
|50
|Nick Truitt
|6
|51
|Hal Helbock
|5
|51
|Garet Steinmetz
|5
|52
|Craig Kunz
|4
|52
|Thomas Turner
|4
|53
|Gerald Drummond*
|3
|53
|Sam Gross*
|3
|54
|Wiley Mosley
|2
|55
|Alex Wild*
|1
|55
|Garnet Vertican
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Batty
|375
|pts
|2
|Annie Last
|340
|3
|Chloe Woodruff
|300
|4
|Erin Huck
|260
|5
|Rebecca Henderson*
|250
|5
|Lesley Paterson
|250
|6
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|230
|7
|Judy Freeman
|210
|8
|Erica Tingey
|200
|9
|Lea Davison
|175
|10
|Nina Baum
|165
|11
|Rebecca Gross
|150
|12
|Amanda Sin
|120
|13
|Jamie Busch
|85
|14
|Larissa Fitchett
|80
|15
|Lisa Uranga
|70
|15
|Krista Park
|70
|16
|Victoria Barclay
|65
|16
|Shayna Powless*
|65
|17
|Mikaela Kofman
|60
|17
|Karlee Gendron*
|60
|18
|Kata Skaggs
|55
|18
|Katherine Sherwin
|55
|19
|Sydney Fox
|50
|19
|Amy Beisel
|50
|20
|Deidre York*
|45
|21
|Anna Dvorak
|40
|22
|BETH UTLEY
|38
|23
|Vanessa Humic
|36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|935
|pts
|2
|Sho-Air/Cannondale
|540
|3
|Specialized Racing
|525
|4
|BMC MTB Development Team
|145
|5
|Kona
|140
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy