Bishop and Batty lead Pro XCT standings

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) vaulted into the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) lead with their performances at the Bonelli Park US Cup, held on March 16-17 in San Dimas, California.

Men

With the absence of first-round winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), Bishop and Todd Wells (Specialized Racing), who were second and third, respectively, in last week's standings, had the top spot in their sights heading into the Bonelli Park race.

Bishop and Wells, along with Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) quickly separated themselves from the pack, but as Bishop applied the pressure on the technical and warm course, Wells and Gagne could not keep pace and Bishop crossed the line with over a minute to spare on Gagne and over two minutes on Wells.

With his victory, Bishop takes over the US Pro XCT men's standings lead with 450 points, followed by Wells with 350 points and Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) with 280 points. McConnell and Gagne round out the top five of the men's standings with 250 and 200 points, respectively.

Women

Lesley Paterson (Scott Bicycles), the 2011 and 2012 XTerra Triathlon world champion, bested a field that included Olympic cross country mountain bikers Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) and Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) to claim victory on the redesigned course at Bonelli Park.

After starting near the back row, Paterson caught up to the three Olympians on the second of five laps and then broke away with Batty on the third circuit. Paterson would slowly pull away from Batty to finish more than 20 seconds in front.

The silver medal by Batty, along with her third-place finish at the Mellow Johnny's Classic season opener on March 2, gives the Canadian the series lead in the Pro XCT women's standings after two events with 375 points. Last is close behind Batty with 340 points, followed by Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) with 300 points, and Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) with 260 points. Mellow Johnny's Classic winner Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) is fifth in the women's standings with 250 points. Henderson was racing at home in Australia instead of at Bonelli Park.

Trek Factory Racing maintains its lead in the Pro XCT team standings after two of nine races on the calendar with 935 points. Sho-Air-Cannondale sits in second place with 540 points, followed by Specialized Racing in third place with 525. BMC MTB Development Team has a slim lead over Kona for the fourth-place spot with 145 points to Kona's 140 points.

Elite men US Pro XCT standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop 450 pts 2 Todd Wells 350 3 Sam Schultz 280 4 Daniel McConnell 250 5 Raphael Gagne 200 6 Ryan Woodall 195 6 Benjamin Sonntag 195 7 Derek Zandstra 150 8 Mitchell Hoke 145 9 Cameron Jette 140 9 Antoine Caron* 140 10 Colin Cares 120 10 Adam Morka 120 11 Zachary Valdez* 111 12 Russell Finsterwald* 100 13 Alexander Grant 90 14 Kris Sneddon 85 15 Robert McCarty 81 16 Tristan Uhl 80 16 Kerry Werner* 80 17 Casey Williams* 78 18 Jason Sager 75 19 Payson McElveen* 70 19 Travis Woodruff 70 20 Peter Glassford 65 21 Macky Franklin 60 21 Barry Wicks 60 22 Keegan Swenson* 55 22 Rotem Ishay 55 23 Cole Oberman 51 24 Menso de Jong 50 24 Michael Zanetti* 50 25 JoseJuan Escarcega 40 25 Colin Osborn 40 26 Kalan Beisel 38 27 Miguel Valadez 36 28 Clinton Claassen 34 28 William Melone 34 29 Connor McCutcheon* 32 29 Tristan Cowie 32 30 Ryan Chandler 28 30 Drew Edsall 28 31 Shawn Milne 26 31 David Hanes 26 32 Ignacio Torres* 24 33 Joel Titius* 23 33 Matt Gordon 23 34 Bryan Fawley 22 34 Jason Siegle 22 35 Riley Howard* 21 36 Ivan Lizardi 20 36 Sean Donovan 20 37 Ernie Watenpaugh 19 37 Elliot Reinecke 19 38 Jonathan Sundt 18 38 Samuel Morrison 18 39 Craig Wohlschlaeger 17 39 Taylor Smith* 17 39 Kyle Taylor 17 40 Mathieu Bilodeau 16 41 Ely Woody 15 42 Jacob Albrecht* 14 42 Charles Jenkins 14 43 Nathan Guerra 13 43 Jakub Valigura 13 44 Nathan Brown 12 44 Kevin Bradford-Parish 12 45 Blake Harlan 11 46 Eliel Anttila* 10 46 Keith Hargis 10 47 Billy Wood 9 47 JuanCarlos NunezGalvan* 9 48 Brad Wilhelm 8 49 Derek Hermon 7 50 Nick Truitt 6 51 Hal Helbock 5 51 Garet Steinmetz 5 52 Craig Kunz 4 52 Thomas Turner 4 53 Gerald Drummond* 3 53 Sam Gross* 3 54 Wiley Mosley 2 55 Alex Wild* 1 55 Garnet Vertican 1

Elite women US Pro XCT standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Batty 375 pts 2 Annie Last 340 3 Chloe Woodruff 300 4 Erin Huck 260 5 Rebecca Henderson* 250 5 Lesley Paterson 250 6 Christina Gokey-Smith 230 7 Judy Freeman 210 8 Erica Tingey 200 9 Lea Davison 175 10 Nina Baum 165 11 Rebecca Gross 150 12 Amanda Sin 120 13 Jamie Busch 85 14 Larissa Fitchett 80 15 Lisa Uranga 70 15 Krista Park 70 16 Victoria Barclay 65 16 Shayna Powless* 65 17 Mikaela Kofman 60 17 Karlee Gendron* 60 18 Kata Skaggs 55 18 Katherine Sherwin 55 19 Sydney Fox 50 19 Amy Beisel 50 20 Deidre York* 45 21 Anna Dvorak 40 22 BETH UTLEY 38 23 Vanessa Humic 36