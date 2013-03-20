Trending

Bishop and Batty lead Pro XCT standings

Trek Factory Racing ranked as top team

Image 1 of 2

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Todd Wells (Specialized) early on lap one.

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Todd Wells (Specialized) early on lap one.
(Image credit: John Muller/US Cup)
Image 2 of 2

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) riding in third position

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) riding in third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) vaulted into the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) lead with their performances at the Bonelli Park US Cup, held on March 16-17 in San Dimas, California.

Men

With the absence of first-round winner Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing), Bishop and Todd Wells (Specialized Racing), who were second and third, respectively, in last week's standings, had the top spot in their sights heading into the Bonelli Park race.

Bishop and Wells, along with Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) quickly separated themselves from the pack, but as Bishop applied the pressure on the technical and warm course, Wells and Gagne could not keep pace and Bishop crossed the line with over a minute to spare on Gagne and over two minutes on Wells.

With his victory, Bishop takes over the US Pro XCT men's standings lead with 450 points, followed by Wells with 350 points and Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) with 280 points. McConnell and Gagne round out the top five of the men's standings with 250 and 200 points, respectively.

Women

Lesley Paterson (Scott Bicycles), the 2011 and 2012 XTerra Triathlon world champion, bested a field that included Olympic cross country mountain bikers Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) and Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) to claim victory on the redesigned course at Bonelli Park.

After starting near the back row, Paterson caught up to the three Olympians on the second of five laps and then broke away with Batty on the third circuit. Paterson would slowly pull away from Batty to finish more than 20 seconds in front.

The silver medal by Batty, along with her third-place finish at the Mellow Johnny's Classic season opener on March 2, gives the Canadian the series lead in the Pro XCT women's standings after two events with 375 points. Last is close behind Batty with 340 points, followed by Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) with 300 points, and Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) with 260 points. Mellow Johnny's Classic winner Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) is fifth in the women's standings with 250 points. Henderson was racing at home in Australia instead of at Bonelli Park.

Trek Factory Racing maintains its lead in the Pro XCT team standings after two of nine races on the calendar with 935 points. Sho-Air-Cannondale sits in second place with 540 points, followed by Specialized Racing in third place with 525. BMC MTB Development Team has a slim lead over Kona for the fourth-place spot with 145 points to Kona's 140 points.

Elite men US Pro XCT standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop450pts
2Todd Wells350
3Sam Schultz280
4Daniel McConnell250
5Raphael Gagne200
6Ryan Woodall195
6Benjamin Sonntag195
7Derek Zandstra150
8Mitchell Hoke145
9Cameron Jette140
9Antoine Caron*140
10Colin Cares120
10Adam Morka120
11Zachary Valdez*111
12Russell Finsterwald*100
13Alexander Grant90
14Kris Sneddon85
15Robert McCarty81
16Tristan Uhl80
16Kerry Werner*80
17Casey Williams*78
18Jason Sager75
19Payson McElveen*70
19Travis Woodruff70
20Peter Glassford65
21Macky Franklin60
21Barry Wicks60
22Keegan Swenson*55
22Rotem Ishay55
23Cole Oberman51
24Menso de Jong50
24Michael Zanetti*50
25JoseJuan Escarcega40
25Colin Osborn40
26Kalan Beisel38
27Miguel Valadez36
28Clinton Claassen34
28William Melone34
29Connor McCutcheon*32
29Tristan Cowie32
30Ryan Chandler28
30Drew Edsall28
31Shawn Milne26
31David Hanes26
32Ignacio Torres*24
33Joel Titius*23
33Matt Gordon23
34Bryan Fawley22
34Jason Siegle22
35Riley Howard*21
36Ivan Lizardi20
36Sean Donovan20
37Ernie Watenpaugh19
37Elliot Reinecke19
38Jonathan Sundt18
38Samuel Morrison18
39Craig Wohlschlaeger17
39Taylor Smith*17
39Kyle Taylor17
40Mathieu Bilodeau16
41Ely Woody15
42Jacob Albrecht*14
42Charles Jenkins14
43Nathan Guerra13
43Jakub Valigura13
44Nathan Brown12
44Kevin Bradford-Parish12
45Blake Harlan11
46Eliel Anttila*10
46Keith Hargis10
47Billy Wood9
47JuanCarlos NunezGalvan*9
48Brad Wilhelm8
49Derek Hermon7
50Nick Truitt6
51Hal Helbock5
51Garet Steinmetz5
52Craig Kunz4
52Thomas Turner4
53Gerald Drummond*3
53Sam Gross*3
54Wiley Mosley2
55Alex Wild*1
55Garnet Vertican1

Elite women US Pro XCT standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Batty375pts
2Annie Last340
3Chloe Woodruff300
4Erin Huck260
5Rebecca Henderson*250
5Lesley Paterson250
6Christina Gokey-Smith230
7Judy Freeman210
8Erica Tingey200
9Lea Davison175
10Nina Baum165
11Rebecca Gross150
12Amanda Sin120
13Jamie Busch85
14Larissa Fitchett80
15Lisa Uranga70
15Krista Park70
16Victoria Barclay65
16Shayna Powless*65
17Mikaela Kofman60
17Karlee Gendron*60
18Kata Skaggs55
18Katherine Sherwin55
19Sydney Fox50
19Amy Beisel50
20Deidre York*45
21Anna Dvorak40
22BETH UTLEY38
23Vanessa Humic36

Teams US Pro XCT standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing935pts
2Sho-Air/Cannondale540
3Specialized Racing525
4BMC MTB Development Team145
5Kona140