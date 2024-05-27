'We’ll build on this' – Charlotte Kool bows to unstoppable Wiebes at RideLondon Classique

Runner-up on two stages and second overall for dsm-firmenich PostNL sprinter as SD Worx-Protime rider dominates

LONDON ENGLAND MAY 26 LR Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DsmFirmenich PostNl on second place overall race winner Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime Blue Leader Jersey and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 10th Ford RideLondon Classique 2024 Stage 3 a 912km stage from London to London UCIWWT on May 26 2024 in London England Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich Post NL) on the stage 3 RideLondon Classique podium after coming second behind Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and in front of Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as the day before, Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich PostNL) could not threaten Lorena Wiebes and her SD Worx-Protime team on the final stage of the RideLondon Classique. Still Kool comfortably beat everyone else to take her second runner-up spot in a row and was still upbeat about her performance in the three-day race.

“I think it was actually a good weekend. I felt way better than in the Vuelta, for example, and I think I’m getting there, so we are going in the right direction,” Kool said after the stage.

