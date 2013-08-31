Weening extends contract with Orica-GreenEDGE

Image 1 of 5 Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Tour of Poland winner Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) launches an attack on the climb to Madonna di Campiglio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) alone in the lead on the finishing ascent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEdge) leads the way up the climb (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Pieter Weening has signed a two-year contract extension with Orica-GreenEDGE. The Dutch rider will race for the Australian WorldTour team until the end of the 2015 season.

"It's great news that we can announce Pieter Weening is staying with the team for a couple more years," said Matt White.

"He's been consistent this whole year with good form from the first race until now. He's earned a place in the top 20 in the World Tour rankings as a result of his strong results throughout the entire season."

Weening signed for GreenEDGE in their maiden race season in 2012 and was singled out as one of their few climbing talents. He struggled for results in his first season with the team but in 2013 he has been far more consistent.

At the start of the season he finished second overall at the Tour de Langkawi and then backed that result up with sixth in Pais Vasco and eighth in Amstel Gold. His improving form netted him the biggest overall result of his career with a victory in the Tour of Poland in July.

"I have a lot of freedom to do my own thing and to do the races I like," said Weening. "I have been really good where I wanted to be good this season so far. Doing my own thing helps me feel valued in this team."

Weening also praised the atmosphere within the team as one of the key reasons for his decision to stay with the squad.

"This is a really good team for me," said Weening. "Honestly, I just really like it here. The team spirit is the most important thing for me. It's a team full of fighters. We don't have a lot of riders on paper who can win big races, but we're always there. In the team's first year, people didn't think we'd get results because we didn't have a lot of big names, but we did. That's because of the team spirit."