'We would like the last World Championships to have a legacy' – Rwanda aiming for a spot on the WorldTour calendar in 2027

Rwandan federation working with UCI to establish a new top-level race in the country

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Isaac Del Toro and Team Mexico and Tadej Pogacar and Team Slovenia climb the steep cobblestone Mur de Kigali (Wall of Kigali) in the breakaway during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Local crowds cheer on Isaac del Toro and Tadej Pogačar at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the wake of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, could the African nation be getting its own WorldTour race in the near future?

That's what the Rwandan Cycling Federation (RCF) is hoping for, with 2027 the aim for a new race to be set up.

The RCF and the UCI are reportedly working together to set up a new race in the coming seasons to capitalise on the success of Africa's first World Championships, according to a report by La Dernière Heure.

