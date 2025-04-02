'We have been ignored' – Riders from Pidcock to Pieterse rally against World Series XCO MTB podium cut from five to three

By published

‘This is our sport and we won’t let conformity strip away its character!’ says statement from over 120 riders

The five rider podium was an anomaly that became a cross-country mountain bike tradition – even when this podium shot was taken in 2005 it was a decade strong.
The five rider podium was an anomaly that became a cross-country mountain bike tradition – even when this podium shot was taken in 2005 it was a decade strong. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than 120 riders, including the entire top 30, and more than a dozen teams have attached their names to a statement decrying a move to reduce the UCI Mountain Bike World Series Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) podiums from five riders to three.

The five-rider podium has been a long-standing anomaly at the World Cup races, dating back to 1994 when the delight and amazement caused by a then 17-year-old junior mountain-biker, Cadel Evans, rocketing into the top five of the elite race at the World Cup in Cairns saw organisers add another two positions. It then became a tradition.

