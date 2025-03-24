UCI Track Champions League axed after just four years with Track cycling's calendar set to be 'revitalised'

By published

Governing body and partner Warner Bros. Discovery announced the cancellation of series halfway into eight-year term

Great Britain&#039;s Emma Finucane at the 2024 UCI Track Champions League
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Track cycling will have a new look from 2026 onwards after the UCI Track Champions League was axed just four years into an eight-year initial term, cycling's governing body and its partner Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports announced on Monday.

The series was introduced in 2021 in an overhaul of the track discipline, with the aim of engaging new audiences through short-format, data-driven and exciting rounds of racing throughout the winter. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

