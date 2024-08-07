'We always just stick with 200 psi' - Behind the now-extinct tyres used to break the Olympic and World Team Sprint records

By
published

The Dutch Olympic track team are using some of the very last Dugast track tubular at the Paris Olympics

The Dutch men's Olympic team sprinters
(Image credit: Getty: BSR Agency / Contributor)

The Netherlands roared to an Olympic men's Team Sprint victory last night and scored a new World and Olympic record of 40.949 seconds for the three-lap sprint event along the way.

The collective firepower of Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen, and Jeffrey Hoogland who have been dominant in sprint events over the past several years was too much for silver medal winners Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin of Team GB.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.