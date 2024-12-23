Watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in first cyclocross clash: Superprestige Mol live streams

Watch all the action as the two rivals meet for the first time this season

DENDERMONDE BELGIUM DECEMBER 26 LR Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma and Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix compete during the 2nd Dendermonde UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Mens Elite CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on December 26 2021 in Dendermonde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
You can watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in cyclocross action on Monday, with the legendary rivals meeting for the first time this season at the Superprestige in Mol – here’s all the information you need on live streams, TV channels, and how to watch the cyclocross from anywhere. 

Cyclocross Superprestige Mol key information

• Date: 23 December, 2024

• Timings: Women Elite at 13:30, Men Elite at 15:10

• Broadcasters:  Flobikes (US) / Discovery+ (UK)

