Watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in first cyclocross clash: Superprestige Mol live streams

You can watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in cyclocross action on Monday, with the legendary rivals meeting for the first time this season at the Superprestige in Mol – here’s all the information you need on live streams, TV channels, and how to watch the cyclocross from anywhere.

Cyclocross Superprestige Mol key information • Date: 23 December, 2024 • Timings: Women Elite at 13:30, Men Elite at 15:10 • Broadcasters: Flobikes (US) / Discovery+ (UK) • Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN, 100% risk-free

After Mathieu van der Poel’s cyclocross return at the Zonhoven World Cup on Sunday, it’s now time for the other of cyclocross’ modern greats to enter the fray.

Van Aert, the three-time world champion, had kept quiet about his plans for the cyclocross season but recently announced a solid block of races over the festive period, starting in Mol. The best thing is, Van der Poel is also on the start list, meaning we get the first clash of the season between the two titanic rivals.

In the women's race, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, winner of three of the four Superprestige races so far, headlines the field, along with fellow Dutchwoman Lucinda Brand.

The event, also known as the Zilvermeercross, is part of the Superprestige series of races, which sits below the top-tier UCI World Cup series. Many riders will be coming in off the back of a World Cup double header of a weekend, so there'll be some tired legs, but even so, when Van Aert and Van der Poel are around they're always the top two favourites.

Read on for all the information you need to watch Superprestige Mol online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Cyclocross Superprestige Mol in the US and Canada

In the US and Canada, cycling streaming platform Flobikeswill show the Zilvermeercross in Mol in the Superprestige series.

Subscriptions cost $29.99 a month or $149.99 for the year.

Watch Van Aert and Van der Poel at Cyclocross Superprestige Mol in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Cyclocross Superprestige Mol on Eurosport 2, or, if you'd prefer to watch online, on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

To get Eurosport on your TV you'll have to add it to your TV package - prices vary by provider. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ is priced at £6.99 / €4.99 per month or £59.99 / €49.99 per year. That gets you all the big cyclocross races, in one place.

Watch Cyclocross Superprestige Mol around the world

Across Europe, you can watch Cyclocross Superprestige Mol on Eurosport, Discovery+, and Max. Discovery+ and Max are the two streaming platforms for Eurosport's coverage – which one you have to use will vary depending on your location. Check your region for details on plans and pricing.

In Belgium, the race is is also on the Telenet Play Sports and Proximus Pickx+ streaming platforms, both requiring paid subscriptions.

Is there a free stream for Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel's clash at Superprestige Mol?

As it stands, the Superprestige Mol will not be shown for free anywhere. Unlike the World Cup series, there is no free stream on YouTube, and neither of the free-to-air Belgian broadcasters have live rights to this one.

Watch Cyclocross Superprestige Mol from anywhere

What if you’re travelling at the moment and find the feed you’d usually watch geo-restricted? A VPN is a simple solution.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software that sets your IP address to appear as if it’s in a different country. Provided it conforms with your broadcaster’s Ts&Cs, you can therefore watch the streaming services you usually enjoy back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar know a thing or two about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world right now.

Cyclocross Superprestige Mol timings

Men Junior: 9.30am CET / 8.30am GMT / 4.30am ET

Women Junior: 10.30am CET / 9.30am GMT / 5.30am ET

Men U23: 12.00pm CET / 11.00am GMT / 6.00am ET

Women Elite: 1.40pm CET / 12.40pm GMT / 7.40am ET

Men Elite: 3:10pm CET / 2:10pm GMT / 9.10am ET