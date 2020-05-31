Watch USA Cycling's Olympic Long Teams announcement live on Cyclingnews

USA Cycling will announce the road, track and mountain bike long teams for the postponed 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games on June 2 at 2 p.m. MDT / 4 p.m. EDT, and you can watch the selection live on Cyclingnews.

The show will be hosted by Steve Schlanger, a veteran broadcaster who’s done play-by-play for NBC for past World Championships, and will have special guest Patrick Dempsey, the Honorary Captain of the Olympic Cycling Team and avid cyclist.

"We're excited to announce our long team," said Jim Miller, the Chief of Sport Performance. "Having a platform for our athletes to shine, and giving our audience the chance to engage with them is a new opportunity for USA Cycling. We believe we had a good team that would have competed in Tokyo this year. With an extra year to prepare we believe we will have a great team.”

The USA so far have qualified two men for track cycling: two in the Madison and one in the Omnium, and a full endurance squad for women's track plus one sprinter for the individual sprint and keirin. On the road, the USA have spots for four women in the road race and two in the time trial but only two for men in the road race and time trial. Quotas for BMX and mountain biking have been delayed due to the race cancellations this season.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in March that Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach had agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The USA Cycling long team announcement show will be produced by Dragonfli Media and feature hosting duties and a number of special guests all be featured remotely from around the country.

The show will also feature remote interviews and discussions with five of the named athletes about their emotions in making the team and the challenges and opportunities surrounding an Olympics.

Tune in to the USA Cycling long team announcement for the Tokyo Olympic Games.