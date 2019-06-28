Watch the USA Cycling Pro Criterium Championships live streaming on Cyclingnews

Eric Young, Ty Magner and Sam Bassetti on the podium for the US Pro criteium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Watch the USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live from Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, June 28 on Cyclingnews. The pro women kick off at 6:00PM local time, with the elite men following at 7:25PM.

The undulating six-corner criterium offers ample opportunity for attacks to stick or bunch sprints to light up the historic downtown streets. Last year, Leigh-Ann Ganzar surprised the favourites by slipping away on the penultimate lap and out-sprinting her two companions Kelly Catlin and Jennifer Leubke.

In the men's race, Rally dominated with Ty Magner taking the win ahead of teammate Eric Young.

The women race for 70 minutes this year, five less than in 2018, while the men compete over 80 minutes, 10 minutes less than the previous year.

Watch all the action courtesy USA Cycling right here!