Watch the Men’s Team Pursuit final from Track Worlds - Video

Image 1 of 6 New world champions Australia Image 2 of 6 Bradley Wiggins ramped up the pace to get time back on Australia, but shed Ed Clancy Image 3 of 6 Bradley Wiggins (Team GB) Image 4 of 6 Australia celebrates its team pursuit gold Image 5 of 6 Australia celebrates its win in the team pursuit Image 6 of 6 Australia's well-oiled pursuit squad claimed gold

The final of the Men’s Team Pursuit at the UCI Track World Championships was one of the most thrilling ever seen, with Great Britain and Australia again fighting for the world title and bragging rights just a few months before the battle for gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Australia set a new national record to take the victory setting a time of 3:52.727 - the second fastest time ever set in the team pursuit, only bettered by Great Britain’s record at on the same London track at the 2012 Olympics.

Great Britain was behind for much of the race but then pulled back equal and went ahead of Australia in the final kilometre with just a lap to go. It looked like Great Britain were set to secure victory but then Ed Clancy cracked, was unable to continue the speed of Bradley Wiggins and Owain Doull, and lost touch in the final half-lap.

Great Britain went from being almost half a second up to being over a second down. They stopped the clock with a time of 3:53.856. The huge crowd in the London velodrome could hardly believe what they had seen as Australia triumphed and Great Britain could only lick their wounds and promise revenge in Rio this summer.

Watch the official video highlights of the race to see how Great Britain lost out on victory on the final lap of he race.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

The Cyclingnews Podcast - Immediate Media