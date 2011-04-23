Watch the Dana Point Grand Prix live

The Dana Point GP was crazy fast! (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

The 5th annual Dana Point Grand Prix will be covered live with free online video streaming, courtesy of Insidecyclingtv, here on Cyclingnews.

The elite men's sixth stop on the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar begins at 4pm Pacific Daylight Time on Sunday, May 1.

Overlooking the Dana Point Harbor, the L-shaped criterium course begins Pacific Coast Highway (Del Prado) and winds its way through downtown Dana Point into Heritage Park and the adjoining residential community with spectacular viewing for fans, before finishing on a long straightaway back on the PCH.

Last year's winner Jonathan Cantwell will return with his V Australia team to defend the crown, while previous winner Rahsaan Bahati will hope to get revenge for last year's crash in the chaotic finale.

The event's partner, the Amgen Breakaway from Cancer initiative, will donate proceeds to the Pacific Meso Center at the Pacific Heart Lung Blood Institute, and will honor cancer survivors with a pre-race victory lap.

You can watch the live coverage here on Sunday, May 1 at 4PM PDT.