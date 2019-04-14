Watch Sunny King Criterium live on Cyclingnews

The men's field await the start of the 60-lap Sunny King Criterium (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)

USA Cycling's 2019 Pro Road Tour makes its third stop this Saturday at the Alabama Cycling Classic's Sunny King Critertium in downtown Anniston, and you can watch the action here on Cyclingnews.

Four past winners will be part of a strong women's field for the 17th annual race. The men's field will feature riders from three UCI Continental teams, as well as international competitors in the field.

All elite and pro races of the Sunny King Criterium will be broadcast here, with the pro women's one-hour race starting at 6:20 p.m., and the men's 60-lap event taking off at 7:30 p.m. (all times CDT).

"There’s no better place to kick off the criterium racing season for USA Cycling’s Pro Road Tour than in Anniston," said cycling commentator Brad Sohner, who is returning for his fourth year of calling the action. "It’s a fast, smooth course in downtown with plenty of spectators. It is one of the few events in the country that offers a full nine hours of free webcasting to showcase amateurs and pros."

Sunny King is the first criterium on the US Pro Raod Tour calendar, which started last month at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in California and continued last week at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas. Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank) leads the men's overall standings ahead of Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) and Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon). Sho-Air Twenty20's Chloe Dygert leads the women's standings over Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC) and Shannon Malseed (Tibco-SVB).