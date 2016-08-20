Watch Iron Hill Twilight Criterium livestream on Cyclingnews
USA CRITS final starts at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Watch the finals of the USA CRITS series tonight on Cyclingnews. The Iron Hill Twilight Criterium livestream will go live at least 15 minutes before the pro women's race, which starts at 6:45 p.m. EDT, with the men's race following at 8.
