Watch Iron Hill Twilight Criterium livestream on Cyclingnews

USA CRITS final starts at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Holloway wins Iron Hill 2015

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

Watch the finals of the USA CRITS series tonight on Cyclingnews. The Iron Hill Twilight Criterium livestream will go live at least 15 minutes before the pro women's race, which starts at 6:45 p.m. EDT, with the men's race following at 8.