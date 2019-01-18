Watch as Daryl Impey wins Tour Down Under stage 4 - Video

Michael Woods (EF Education First) leads the attack on Corkscrew (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage 4 of the Tour Down Under after a select group of chasers swept up an attack by Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods (EF Education First), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Wout Poels (Team Sky) on the Corkscrew climb.

Their strong move looked serious and the four worked well together. However, the descent was fast and furious, with Mitchelton-Scott riding hard to close the attack down and set up Impey.

The South African came from the back of the group in the finishing straight to overtake race leader Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) well ahead of the line to take the 10-second time bonus.

Bevin continues to lead the general classification but Impey moved into second place at just seven seconds, with Sanchez now third, 11 seconds back, with everything to play for on Sunday’s final stage to the summit of Willunga Hill.

