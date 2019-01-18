Tour Down Under: Impey and Bevin square up in GC battle - Podcast

Patrick Bevin celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Bettini Photo)

We have a bumper edition of the Cyclingnews podcast after stage 4 of the Tour Down Under. We hear from Richie Porte, Daryl Impey, Patrick Bevin, Matt White, Tom Southam and Michael Woods.

The stage saw Impey edge out overall leader Patrick Bevin and reduce the New Zealand rider's advantage to just seven seconds with two days of racing remaining.

The stage came alive on the Corkscrew climb, with Porte, George Bennett, Wout Poels and Michael Woods - the best four climbers in the race - going clear.

It looked as though Bevin was in trouble, but he paced himself and used Impey's Mitchelton-Scott team to bring the race back together on the technical descent.

