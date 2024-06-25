Say goodbye to coin cells with the new rechargeable Wahoo Trackr heart rate monitor

Wahoo claims new electronics improve HRM accuracy for the Trackr HRM

Wahoo has launched a new heart rate monitor and strap called the Trackr Heart Rate. Wahoo says that it has improved processing technology for accurate HRM data. Rather than the usual coin cell, the Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate has a rechargeable battery, which Wahoo says will give most users over 100 hours of heart rate recording.

Wahoo has made other modifications to the Trackr Heart Rate’s design, including a new chest strap with a side closure which it says is more comfortable to use. It’s also IPX7-rated, so it won’t give up in the rain.

