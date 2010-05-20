Andy Rihs denies all claims made by Floyd Landis

Image 1 of 3 Andy Rihs faced the difficult task of watching his rider Floyd Landis be disqualified from the 2006 Tour de France title. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Andy Rihs (center) with John Lelangue and Floyd Landis after the 2006 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Cadel Evans and BMC Racing Team owner Andy Rihs in Adelaide, Australia, before the start of this year's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Rihs has issued a statement denying that he or any member of the Phonak team management knew that Floyd Landis doped during his time on the team. Rihs suggested that Landis’ confession was a "last tragic attempt" to gain public recognition.

"Neither I nor the management of the team knew that Floyd Landis was doped," Rihs said in the statement issued to the media.

"His present statements according to which I was informed are lies. It is probably a last tragic attempt by Landis to once again gain public recognition whilst step by step he has lost this in the last few years. It is sad to have to see such a thing."

The statement begins by saying that, “Business man and bicycle sports' supporter Andy Rihs heard with great surprise the recent declaration made by the former bicycle racer Floyd Landis and resolutely denies these allegations in all aspects. Andy Rihs states that upon admission into the former racing team Floyd Landis personally agreed to honour our {Anti-doiping] Code and not to engage in any illicit practices. Until detection of his doping abuse during the Tour de France in 2006 the entire team was convinced that he kept this promise.”

There has so far been no comment from current chief BMC directeur sportif John Lelangue, who was sports director at the Phonak team when Landis tested positive at the 2006 Tour de France.

