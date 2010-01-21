Vuelta organisers join teams in launching new jerseys

Image 1 of 16 Sylvain Chavanel, Kevin Seeldrayers, Tom Boonen, Carlos Barredo and Stijn Devolder will lead Quick Step in 2010. (Image credit: Sigried Eggers) Image 2 of 16 Bradley Wiggins rolls out on his new Pinarello (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 3 of 16 Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Omega Pharma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 The é is prominent on the team's jersey for 2010. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 16 Filippo Pozzato's Katusha team (Image credit: Luis Enrique Barbosa) Image 6 of 16 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) was in good spirits before the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 16 André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) is a giant of a man. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 16 Santiago Botero (Columbia, left) chats with an Androni rider (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo) Image 9 of 16 Contador is the centre of attention at the Astana training camp (Image credit: Specialized) Image 10 of 16 Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 11 of 16 Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank) makes his way back to the peloton with teammate Baden Cooke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Cadel Evans (BMC), Lance Armstrong and Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) ride during stage two of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) moments after crossing the line (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 16 The leader of the 2010 Vuelta will wear this jersey (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 16 of 16 Bjarne Riis in the Castorama kit in 1991. (Image credit: Sirotti)

A new season means new jerseys in the peloton, with most major professional teams and even the organisers of the Vuelta a España redesigning their jerseys for 2010. Some of them have been well received while others have been the source of major debate.





Teams turn out tweaks for 2010





Voice your opinion on the designs that will make up this year's peloton on the Cyclingnews forum.