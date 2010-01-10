Footon-Servetto rolls out 2010 kit

Image 1 of 8 The 2010 Footon-Servetto-Fuji team. (Image credit: Karlis Medrano) Image 2 of 8 Three riders carry the valuable load from the short film Cycling Transporter on stage at the Hotel Villa Pasiega, Hoznayo. (Image credit: Karlis Medrano) Image 3 of 8 Joxean Fernández Matxin, along with the rest of the team, shows the new Fuji SST 1.0 bike into the box, while the riders take their skinsuits off. (Image credit: Karlis Medrano) Image 4 of 8 Representatives from the sponsoring brands are interviewed by event speaker, Juan Mari Guajardo. (Image credit: Karlis Medrano) Image 5 of 8 The five sporting directors of Footon-Servetto-Fuji: from left to right, Stefano Zanini, Daniele Nardello, Mauro Gianetti, Joxean Fernández Matxin and Sabino Angoitia. (Image credit: Karlis Medrano) Image 6 of 8 The three national champions at Footon-Servetto-Fuji: Markus Eibegger (Austria, RR), Manuel Cardoso (Portugal) and Matthias Brändle (Austria, ITT). (Image credit: Karlis Medrano) Image 7 of 8 The Austrian riders of Footon-Servetto-Fuji, Markus Eibegger and Matthias Brändle, escort team general manager Mauro Gianetti (Image credit: Karlis Medrano) Image 8 of 8 The two Swiss riders of Footon-Servetto-Fuji, David Vitoria and Noé Gianetti (l-r), join Mauro Gianetti for a picture. (Image credit: Karlis Medrano)

The Spanish ProTour squad Footon-Servetto-Fuji rolled out its new kit and its 2010 squad at the Villa Pasiega in Hoznayo, Spain on Sunday.

Vuelta a España’s emcee Juan Mari Guajardo’s began the ceremony with a short film depicting a fictional chase scene in which burglars try to steal a valuable package, but are out-paced by world Rally Champion runner-up Dani Sordo's skilled driving. The film ended with the truck pulling up to the hotel, and then fiction became "reality" as the riders in black capes go to the truck to rescue the goods - the team's Fuji SST 1.0 racing bikes.

Removing their black capes, the riders revealed the team's new kit, designed by Dario Urzay, in gold with black logos.

Sponsors AMPO (Jon Aguirre, Chairman), Fuji (Karen Bliss, Marketing director) and, representing the Cantabria Infinita brand, and Culture, Tourism and Sports councilor of the Government of Cantabria, Francisco Javier López Marcano, joined the team before it embarks to Argentina and Australia, the first stops in Footon-Servetto-Fuji's 2010 racing season.