Footon-Servetto rolls out 2010 kit

The Spanish ProTour squad Footon-Servetto-Fuji rolled out its new kit and its 2010 squad at the Villa Pasiega in Hoznayo, Spain on Sunday.
Vuelta a España’s emcee Juan Mari Guajardo’s began the ceremony with a short film depicting a fictional chase scene in which burglars try to steal a valuable package, but are out-paced by world Rally Champion runner-up Dani Sordo's skilled driving. The film ended with the truck pulling up to the hotel, and then fiction became "reality" as the riders in black capes go to the truck to rescue the goods - the team's Fuji SST 1.0 racing bikes.
Removing their black capes, the riders revealed the team's new kit, designed by Dario Urzay, in gold with black logos.
Sponsors AMPO (Jon Aguirre, Chairman), Fuji (Karen Bliss, Marketing director) and, representing the Cantabria Infinita brand, and Culture, Tourism and Sports councilor of the Government of Cantabria, Francisco Javier López Marcano, joined the team before it embarks to Argentina and Australia, the first stops in Footon-Servetto-Fuji's 2010 racing season.
