Katusha's newcomers show off team kit

Image 1 of 8 Alexander Kolobnev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 2 of 8 Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 3 of 8 Artem Ovechkin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 4 of 8 Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 5 of 8 Egor Silin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 6 of 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Olivier (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 7 of 8 Kim Kirchen (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 8 of 8 Marco Bandiera (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha)

Team Katusha has unveiled their new kit as they released images of the latest additions to their 27-man roster for the 2010 season.

Alexander Kolobnev (from Saxo Bank), Joaquin Rodriguez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Kim Kirchen (Columbia-HTC) form three of the nine new faces in the Katusha line-up. The trio joined fellow recruits Marco Bandiera (Lampre-NGC), Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha Continental), Artem Ovechkin (neo-pro), Alexandre Pliuschin (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Egor Silin (neo-pro) and Eduard Vorganov (Xacobeo-Galicia) for the team's promotional shots, which show off the latest tweaks to the squad's kit for 2010.

Katusha completed their first training camp together last month and the majority of the team roster will again come together for another 12-day camp from January 9 to 21, with the remainder of the squad to kick off the season at the Tour Down Under on January 19.

