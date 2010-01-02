Trending

Katusha's newcomers show off team kit

Kolobnev, Rodriguez and Kirchen ready for Katusha debuts

Image 1 of 8

Alexander Kolobnev (Team Katusha)

Alexander Kolobnev (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 2 of 8

Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha)

Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 3 of 8

Artem Ovechkin (Team Katusha)

Artem Ovechkin (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 4 of 8

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 5 of 8

Egor Silin (Team Katusha)

Egor Silin (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 6 of 8

Joaquim Rodriguez Olivier (Team Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez Olivier (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 7 of 8

Kim Kirchen (Team Katusha)

Kim Kirchen (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 8 of 8

Marco Bandiera (Team Katusha)

Marco Bandiera (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Team Katusha)

Team Katusha has unveiled their new kit as they released images of the latest additions to their 27-man roster for the 2010 season.

Alexander Kolobnev (from Saxo Bank), Joaquin Rodriguez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Kim Kirchen (Columbia-HTC) form three of the nine new faces in the Katusha line-up. The trio joined fellow recruits Marco Bandiera (Lampre-NGC), Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha Continental), Artem Ovechkin (neo-pro), Alexandre Pliuschin (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Egor Silin (neo-pro) and Eduard Vorganov (Xacobeo-Galicia) for the team's promotional shots, which show off the latest tweaks to the squad's kit for 2010.

Katusha completed their first training camp together last month and the majority of the team roster will again come together for another 12-day camp from January 9 to 21, with the remainder of the squad to kick off the season at the Tour Down Under on January 19.
 

Team Katusha for 2010:
Marco Bandiera (Ita)
Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra)
Alexander Botcharov (Rus)
Pavel Brutt (Rus)
Nikita Eskov (Rus)
Denis Galimzyanov (Rus)
Joan Horrach Ripoll (Spa)
Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus)
Sergey Ivanov (Rus)
Vladimir Karpets (Rus)
Kim Kirchen (Lux)
Sergey Klimov (Rus)
Alexander Kolobnev (Rus)
Timofey Kritskiy (Rus)
Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
Robbie McEwen (Aus)
Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
Artem Ovechkin (Rus)
Evgueni Petrov (Rus)
Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda)
Filippo Pozzato (Ita)
Joaquim Rodriguez Olivier (Spa)
Egor Silin (Rus)
Nikolay Trusov (Rus)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel)
Maxime Vantomme (Bel)
Eduard Vorganov (Rus)