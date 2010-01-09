Davis brothers show-off Astana kit in Ballarat

Image 1 of 3 Allan and Scott Davis training in Ballarat, both will contest the Australian Open men's road race championships on Sunday (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 2 of 3 Scott Davis follows brother and Astana teammate Allan as the two train with Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 3 of 3 Allan and Scott Davis sport their new Astana kit whilst training with Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Greg Johnson)

Astana’s newest signings Allan and Scott Davis have shown off their new team kit for the first time while training on the streets around Ballarat and Buninyong in Victoria, Australia.

The brothers will contest tomorrow’s elite men’s race at the Scody Australian Open Road Championships, with Allan tipped by many as a potential winner on the challenging 162.2 kilometre event. He finished second to Stuart O'Grady in the 2003 title race.

The Davis brothers spent the morning training with new HTC-Columbia recruit Leigh Howard. Allan and Scott will be the first Australian riders to compete in Astana colours since Aaron Kemps’ last race with the outfit at the end of 2008.

The Davis brothers signing to the Kazakh team was accidentally announced by a team representative earlier this week, after weeks of rumour about the Allan’s 2010 team. Davis announced last year his request to be released from a final year in his Quick Step contract had been granted, but made no comment over where his future may lay.

