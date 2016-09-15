Vuelta a Espana wrap, Cavendish interview - Podcast

Nairo Quintana was kitted out all in red for the final day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week the Cyclingnews team look back at an exhilarating edition of the Vuelta a Espana, in which Nairo Quintana nudged Chris Froome into second place, and Esteban Chaves finished third.

There are also exclusive interviews with Mark Cavendish and Dan Martin, both of whom have major objectives for the rest of the season.

We also look back the latest action from the two Canadian World Tour races – won by Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet - as well as the key talking points from the Tour of Britain.

With the build-up to next month's Worlds, we kick-off a new series in which current and former riders go back in time and re-live their most memorable or important experiences at World Championship level.

First up is John Herety. Now manager of JLT Condor, Herety was the former team director for the Great Britain men's team. He was in charge when Charly Wegelius and Tom Southam rode for Italy in controversial circumstances. Herety lost his job as a result and Southam and Wegelius never rode for their nation again. In this exclusive interview Herety, for the first time, talks about that day, and the build up to the race and 'mafia-style' pressure the riders were under.

Finally, we look ahead the Worlds itself with Sadhbh O'Shea, Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson offering their early opinions on who will come out on top.