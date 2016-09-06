Vuelta a Espana: Does Quintana have the race wrapped up? - Podcast

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde have a discussion on the start line

As the Vuelta a Espana approaches its final week, the Cyclingnews team takes a look back an action packed week of racing that saw an Alberto Contador attack turn the general classification on its head.

The team asks if Nairo Quintana has the race wrapped up and if Team Sky can regroup and make up for the time lost. Can we expect more of the same from the irrepressible Contador? And what of the 93 riders that missed the time cut, should they have been thrown out of the race?

The Cyclingnews team also discusses the opening stages of the Tour of Britain and Germany's enviable selection trouble for the World Championships in Qatar.