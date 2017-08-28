Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Rest Day Round-up - Podcast

The Recon Ride talks surprises and disappointments after nine stages of racing, and looks ahead at what's next

Chris Froome wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a España.

Nine stages into the Vuelta a España, Team Sky's Chris Froome is wearing the red jersey for the first time since 2011 – but the week ahead will throw plenty of serious challenges at the peloton in Spain. In other words, it's all still to play for in the final Grand Tour of 2017.

The Recon Ride dissects the first block of racing thus far at the Vuelta, evaluating the GC picture and talking surprises and disappointments.

From there it's on to predicting what's next, with some tough stages looming as the Vuelta heads further south.