Mark Cavendish: Exclusive interview - Podcast

Mark Cavendish signs on for the race

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was back in the United Kingdom last week and Cyclingnews sat down with him near his home just outside London for an exclusive interview.

Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson talks to Cavendish about his successes of 2016, illness and injury this season, the Tour de France and how he and Peter Sagan have moved on after their high-profile crash.

The Dimension Data rider opens up about his battle to find form ahead of July, what keeps him going after 11 seasons at the top of the sprinting tree and his hunger to win a Madison Olympic gold in 2020.

