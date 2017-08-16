Recon Ride: Vuelta a Espana Preview - Podcast

Chris Froome in the 2011 Vuelta a Espana leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Vuelta a España is often the 'last chance saloon' for the pro peloton's stage racing specialists, but this year’s race, which starts in Nimes, France, on Saturday, has again drawn serious star power amongst the overall contenders.

Tour de France winner Chris Froome, a three-time runner-up at the Spanish Grand Tour, is looking to take that elusive first Vuelta win on one of the toughest ever routes in the race’s 70-year history. Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru, Romain Bardet and Esteban Chaves are just a few of the many riders who will stand in his way in the battle for the red race leader’s jersey.

Other riders will target stage victories in sprints or on the many uphill and mountain finishes that characterise the race.

As riders gather in Nimes for the Grand Depart, the Recon Ride previews the route and the stellar start list for this year’s race, with assistance and insight from Rohan Dennis. The 27-year-old Australian, making his second career appearance at the Vuelta, discusses his and BMC's plans for the race and also offers his take on which of the numerous big names deserve favourite status.