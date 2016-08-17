Vuelta a Espana: van Garderen, Boswell, de Jongh and White - Podcast

Vuelta a Espana preview podcast (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

On Saturday the third and final Grand Tour of the 2016 season gets underway with a star-studded field lining up at the Vuelta a Espana.

Chris Froome (Team Sky), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica BikeExchange) are among the big hitters and the race promises to provide a gripping showdown between some of the best stage race riders in the world.

Alberto Contador comes into the race looking to extend a phenomenal Vuelta record that includes three wins from three starts but he will face immense pressure with Tour de France winner Froome looking to close his season on and high, and Nairo Quintana searching for redemption after a below par – by his standards – Tour de France.

The race has a multifaceted feel to it with plenty of subplots woven through the start list. Can Tejay van Garderen spin French sorrow into Spanish silk? We talk to the American about his Tour and his hopes in Spain. We also check in with one of Chris Froome's right-hand men, Ian Boswell, who is starting his second Grand Tour of the current campaign. Find out about his preparations and his dream of riding the Tour next year.

We also tap up our resident correspondent in Spain, Alasdair Fotheringham, who provides his analysis from team Froome and team Contador.

We then take time out with Matt White – the man who masterminded Esteban Chaves' second place at the Giro d'Italia and Adam Yates' fourth overall the Tour de France. This time around it's Chaves who has the full backing of White's team and the Colombian is targeting the Vuelta podium.

And finally we speak to Steven de Jongh, the team director looking to close out his time at Tinkoff by helping Contador win his fourth Vuelta crown.

