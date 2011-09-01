Vos to lead Dutch women in Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) will start on Sunday in the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 2 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) enjoys her moment in rosa after winning the 2011 Giro Donne. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Former World Champion Marianne Vos will lead the Netherlands womens team in the World Championships later this month in Copenhagen. Vos won the road title in 2006, and has finished second in the race every year since then.

Vos, 24, has dominated women's racing this year, with 27 victories. They include the Ronde van Drenthe, La Fleche Wallonne Feminine, GP Elsy Jacobs and the Giro d'Italia Femminale, a well as the Dutch and World cyclo-cross titles. On the track, she also holds the Worlds scratch race title.

At the road race, she will be supported by Annemiek van Vleuten, Kirsten Wild, Martine Bras, Loes Gunnewijk, Lucinda Brand and Chantal Blaak.

Vos will also ride the time trial, along with Ellen van Dijk.

The men's team has not yet been announced, but it will not include Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank), who is suffering from a knee injury, national coach Leo van Vleit tweeted this week.

Netherlands womens' team for the World Championships:

Elite womens' road race: Marianne Vos, Annemiek van Vleuten, Kirsten Wild, Martine Bras, Loes Gunnewijk, Lucinda Brand, Chantal Blaak.

Elite womens' time trial: Marianne Vos, Ellen van Dijk

Junior womens' road race: Thalita de Johng, Anouska Koster, Rebecca Talen, Kelly Markus

Junior womens' time trial: Thalita de Jong, Pauliena Rooijakkers