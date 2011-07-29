Vos leads Dutch pre-selection for 2012 London Olympic Games

The new World Cup leader in Huy - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

The pre-selections for the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London have begun, with the team from the Netherlands leading the way. The national coach Johan Lammerts announced today the nine-rider long team for the women's road cycling squad.

As expected, the list is led by Marianne Vos, the current top UCI-ranked rider in the women's peloton and the World Cup leader. Previous world cup leader Annemiek Van Vleuten is also on the list, as well as Loes Gunnewijk, Regina Bruins and Ellen Van Dijk for the time trial, although the latter will not be present for team's pre-ride scheduled for August 11-14.

For the road race, the list includes all five pre-selected time trialists as well as Kirsten Wild, Lucinda Brand, Chantal Blaak, Adrie Visser and Martine Bras.

The team's visit to London coincides with the London-Surrey Cycle Classic, a race on the Olympic road race course which is for men only.