Vos hopeful for cyclo-cross world title defence

Image 1 of 3 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 The 2015 Rabo-Liv team presentation (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Marianne Vos’ coach Johan Lammerts remains hopeful that the Dutchwoman can defend her cyclo-cross world title this weekend. Vos is currently suffering with a hamstring injury but Lammerts says that her condition has improved in recent days.

"She's well trained and had a little trouble, but by treating it and keep it loose, we hope that in the coming days it gets better. We will still assume that they simply can start and will do its best to defend her title,” Lammerts told De Telegraph from Tábor, where the World Championships begin on Saturday.

Vos has struggled with her hamstring for some time but the problem worsened during the Dutch National championships earlier this month.

The injury continued to cause Vos issues at the latest round of the World Cup at Hoogerheide – where she won her title in 2014 – and rode to a disappointing 12th place. Vos has won the last six World Championships but will have stiff competition in Tábor from Belgian national champion Sanne Cant, who took a commanding victory in this season’s World Cup competition.

The elite women’s race will take place on Saturday, January 31.