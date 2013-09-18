Vos extends with Rabobank-Liv/Giant for two years

Image 1 of 2 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) during the podium ceremony (Image credit: CJ Farquharson / WomensCycling.net ) Image 2 of 2 Marianne Vos and her Rabobank Liv/Giant women's team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marianne Vos and seven of her teammates at Rabobank Liv/Giant have extended their contacts for up to two years. One new signing was announced and four riders, including Belgian national time trial champion Liesbet de Vocht are leaving the team.

Bos, Lucinda Brand and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot extended their contracts for two more years, it was announced Wednesday on the team website. Annemiek van Vleuten, Iris Slappendel, Roxane Knetemann, Thalita de Jong and Sabrine Stultiens extended for one more year. Megan Guarner, Rebeca Talen and de Vocht are leaving the team. Cyclo-cross rider Sanne van Paassen will leave the team at the end of the 'cross season, March 1.

One new signing was announced, Anna van der Breggen. Team manager Koos Moerenhout said that there would also be two or three more new riders. “We are talking to a few candidates, riders who in my opinion fill well in our team. We always look to the collective."

“The backbone of our team for 2014 is now set. With a good mix of toppers, experienced riders and young talent. The new riders are young and talented and a good addition to the team.”

There is also a second sport director at the team, as Eric van de Boom will return and join Jeroen Bleijlevens. He had left the team this season to work in the sportswear field. "Everyone welcomes Eric's return,” Moerenhout said. “I am happy with him. He has a good vision for cycling and also know our team and how it works. He will fit in perfectly.”