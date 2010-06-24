Vorarlberg-Corratec's future still pending

Volksbank team manager Thomas Kofler (Image credit: GEPA)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec's participation in the upcoming Österreich Rundfahrt (Tour of Austra) remains questionable, despite the recent optimistic statements from team manager Thomas Kofler. The team may have to get a new licence as a Continental team in order to continue.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) confirmed to the Austrian news agency APA that its withdrawal of the team's Professional Continental licence two weeks ago “due to serious rule violations” is “definite” for the entire season. The UCI has never publicly given a reason for its action.

Kofler could still acquire a Continental team licence with the help of the Austrian Cycling Federation, which would allow him to ride the Österreich Rundfahrt, starting July 4.

Earlier this week, Kofler said that he expected to have the licence soon. “By the end of the week we expect a decision from the UCI in favour of our athletes and plan to ride the Österreich Rundfahrt.”

Alternatively, the Austrian riders on the team, including Rene Haselbacher and Josef Benetseder could ride the Austrian race as part of a national team.