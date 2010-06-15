Vorarlberg-Corratec optimistic about solving problems

Volksbank team manager Thomas Kofler (Image credit: GEPA)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec has been “working on a solution to its problems,” and the prognosis looks good, the team said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

The team's vague statement did not identify the problems. However, last week the International Cycling Union suspended the Professional Continental team's license, apparently in a dispute over the riders' contracts. Austrian media sources reported that the contracts were held by a personnel leasing firm rather than by the team's “paying agent”.

“We have been working towards a solution to the problems pretty much round the clock since last week, and it looks as if things are developing in a good direction.”

Without going into any detail, the team said, “The last mediating discussions which we had let us be carefully optimistic that the wheels will turn again soon. At this time nothing concrete can be announced.”

Team manager Thomas Kofler said, “One thing is clear: legal battles are not our thing, but we also won't give up easily.”

The team said that it hoped “to be able to announce concrete results” in the next few days.