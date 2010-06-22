Vorarlberg-Corratec expects to be back for Österreich Rundfahrt

Volksbank team manager Thomas Kofler (Image credit: GEPA)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec expects to have its licence back by the weekend, and then plans to continue its season, including the Österreich Rundfahrt, starting July 4.

The Austrian Professional Continental Team had it licence revoked by the International Cycling Union earlier this month, without official explanation.

According to Austrian media reports, it was because the team riders are employed by a personnel leasing company and not by the team's “paying agent”, or licence holder. Team manager Thomas Kofler indicated that the team has used this method for years without problem.

There were rumours over the weekend that the team had ended its contracts with its riders, at a meeting Friday, with at least one rider confirming it on his website in a report which has since been deleted.

“After our licence was revoked by the UCI, we reacted immediately and have substantially cleared up the problems,” Kofler said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “By the end of the week we expect a decision from the UCI in favour of our athletes and plan to ride the Österreich Rundfahrt.”