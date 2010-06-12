UCI suspends Vorarlberg-Corratec's licence

Veteran rider Rene Haselbacher from Austria is Vorarlberg-Corratec's main man on the tour after spending seasons with Gerolsteiner and Astana. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

The International Cycling Union has suspended Team Vorarlberg-Corratec for financial problems.

UCI spokesman Enrico Carpani comfirmed to Cyclingnews on Saturday that the Austrian Professional Continental team had temporarily lost its licence and will not be able to compete in race under the financial problems are resolved.

The team did not respond to Cyclingnews' request for a comment on the matter.

Vorarlberg-Corratec had disappeared from the UCI's website listing of Professional Continental teams earlier this week, and the team did not appear at the start of the Delta Tour of Zeeland. It did start in the Oberösterreich Rundfahrt, riding as the Austrian national team.

The small Austrian team has long struggled with its finances, especially after losing Volksbank as its sponsor two years ago.

The team's best known rider is Rene Haselbacher. The 31-year-old Austrian, who now lives in South Africa. He rode for Team Gerolsteiner from 1998 to 2006, and Astana in 2007 and 2008, before joining Vorarlberg in 2009.