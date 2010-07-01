Vorarlberg-Corratec to continue as Continental team

Image 1 of 2 Reto Hollenstein (Vorarlberg-Corratec) went on a solo breakaway. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg - Corratec) finished third on the fifth stage (Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec will be able to ride the Österreich Rundfahrt that starts on Sunday. The Austrian team today announced that the International Cycling Union has awarded it a licence as a Continental team. The team's Professional Continental licence was withdrawn last month due to difficulties with the riders' contracts.

“I am very happy that we could finally clear up the ambiguities and now can do what we do best – namely ride races,” new team manager Harald Morscher said.

The team now has 11 riders, with three still deciding on their future. Thomas Kofler has moved from team manager to assistant team manager and “team patron”. Morscher and Gregor Gut are now the team managers.

Three riders have asked for additional time to consider whether they want to stay with the team: Rene Haselbacher, Hubert Schwab and Sebastian Siedler. Andreas Dietziker has left the team and signed with the German Continental Team NetApp, and Silvere Ackermann has announced his retirement.

The team will now be able to ride its homeland race, the Tour of Austria, which starts on Sunday, July 4. It will be led by Reto Hollenstein, with German Rene Weissinger going for the sprints. They will be supported by Philipp Ludescher, Josef Benetseder, Clemens Fankhauser, Christoph Sokoll, Dominik Hrinkow and Piergiorgio Camussa.