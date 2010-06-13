Vorarlberg-Corratec team suspended due to rider contract issues

Image 1 of 2 Veteran rider Rene Haselbacher from Austria is Vorarlberg-Corratec's main man on the tour after spending seasons with Gerolsteiner and Astana. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 2 Volksbank team manager Thomas Kofler (Image credit: GEPA)

The Austrian Vorarlberg-Corratec team has had its licence suspended because of problems with the riders' contracts, not because of a lack of payments according to Austrian media. The International Cycling Union yesterday confirmed to Cyclingnews that it has temporarily suspended the Professional Continental team.

According to Austrian television channel ORF, the problem has been sparked because the riders are employed by a personnel leasing firm. UCI regulations require that the riders on Professional Continental teams be employed by a “paying agent” for the team, which in this case would be the licence holder, Pro-Event Cycling Sports.

Team manager Thomas Kofler told Radsport-news.com that he will issue a statement on the matter on Monday or Tuesday.

The problems mean the team's participation in the Österreich Rundfahrt, the biggest goal of the team, is in danger if the licence issue is not resolved. The race is scheduled to start on Sunday, July 4.