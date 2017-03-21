Volta a Catalunya Stage 2 team time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 FDJ are the last team off in the TTT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Davide Cimolai (FDJ) collects his prizes for winning stage 1 at Volta Catalunya Image 3 of 5 Brasil is the first team off in the TTT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Trek-Segafredo will be aiming for a good TTT to keep Contador in the hunt for overall victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky will be hoping for better luck in the TTT after the Tirreno disaster (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team will be the first squad off in the Volta a Catalunya team time trial Tuesday at 2:53 pm with FDJ the last at 4:05 pm. The race against the clock will be the longest at the Spanish WorldTour stage race since 1963 at 41.3km

Having claimed victory on stage 1 via Davide Cimolai, FDJ will have the opportunity to observe the 24 teams before setting out on the course around Banyoles. Incidentally, FDJ won it's first ever team time trial last year in Banyoles at La Méditerranéenne but faces an uphill task in repeating the win.

Among the early starters, Trek-Segafredo will be a team to watch when they roll out at 3:02 pm. The American squad are keen to keep Alberto Contador at the pointy end in the battle for overall victory. Contador explained to Cyclingnews the TTT would be "fundamental" in the GC battle as he searches for win number one of 2017.

After its Tirreno-Adriatico win earlier in the month, BMC Racing Team starts as one of the favourites for the stage win while simultaneously aiming to ensure its GC men, Tejay van Garderen and Rohan Dennis, take as much time as possible on their rivals. BMC start at 3:14 pm. Quick-Step Floors will be rivals for the stage win with the Belgian team also looking to give former winner Dan Martin an advantage in the fight for overall. Quick-Step Floors have the advantage over BMC as the penultimate starters at 4:02 pm.

Team Sky will be aiming to avoid the 'disintegrating' wheels that wrecked havoc at Tirreno-Adriatico when they start at 3:35 pm. Chris Froome is making his European debut in 2017 at the race and is one of several GC cards the British team can play this week depending on the stage 2 result.

Orica-Scott at 3:50 pm will be another team to watch for the stage win while Movistar, with GC man Alejandro Valverde, are likely to be towards the pointy end of the results sheet.

