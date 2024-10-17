VolkerWessels aim for WorldTour wildcards after points haul in Tour of Chongming Island

Dutch development team rise through the rankings in final push of 2024

Margot Vanpachtenbeke of Belgium and Volkerwessels Pro Cycling Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour
Margot Vanpachtenbeke of Belgium and Volkerwessels Pro Cycling Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

VolkerWessels were one of the standout teams at the Tour of Chongming Island. Although somewhat overshadowed by Ceratizit-WNT winning all three stages and the GC, the Dutch team had its sprinters Sofie van Rooijen and Scarlett Souren place fourth and fifth on stage 1 as well as second and third on stage 3, with Souren finishing third overall to win the white U23 jersey. Van Rooijen was one spot further down in GC, and Anne Knijnenburg took home the QOM jersey.

"Our plan was to go for the GC through the sprint finishes and the bonus seconds at the intermediate plan. On stage 2, they chose the wrong side of the road in the sprint and did not get a result. That meant the GC was gone. But we still had the white jersey, took the QOM and then tried to win the stage with Scarlett," explained team manager Raymond Rol to Cyclingnews.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.