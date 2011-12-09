Voigt and Bennati with RadioShack at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 25 RadioShack-Nissan-Trek is taking shape on the road. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 2 of 25 Alain Gallopin addresses some of his new riders from Leopard Trek. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 3 of 25 Andy Schleck and Maxime Monfort chat in Calpe. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 4 of 25 Chris Horner and Alain Gallopin discuss the route. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 5 of 25 Andy Schleck is looking for a big year with his new team. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 6 of 25 Frank Schleck is a key man at the newly merged team. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 7 of 25 Johan Bruyneel was on hand before the riders took off. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 8 of 25 Robert Wagner gets ready for the morning's ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 9 of 25 RadioShack-Nissan are enjoying the opportunity to train in the sunshine in Calpe. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 10 of 25 Tony Gallopin joins the team from Cofidis. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 11 of 25 Robert Wagner is German champion. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 12 of 25 American champion Matt Busche. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 13 of 25 Chris Horner has begun his pre-season training earlier than usual. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 14 of 25 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) will spend an additional week training in Spain. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 15 of 25 RadioShack-Nissan-Trek have clear blue skies and rolling terrain in Calpe. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 16 of 25 Time for a break. The RadioShack and Leopard riders pull over. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 17 of 25 The season is still a few weeks away. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 18 of 25 RadioShack-Nissan-Trek stop for a coffee break. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 19 of 25 It's not all work in Calpe for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 20 of 25 Everything is checked to the millimetre. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 21 of 25 Cofidis are also in Calpe. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 22 of 25 The 2012 RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team is taking shape in Calpe. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 23 of 25 Time for some last minute adjustments. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 24 of 25 Andreas Kloden has a wealth of experience. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 25 of 25 Alexandre Vinokourov and his Astana team are also in Calpe. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net)

Daniele Bennati will lead RadioShack-Nissan-Trek in the Tour Down Under in January, as the new squad will make its WorldTour debut. Also on the squad is “absolute crowd favourite” Jens Voigt.

The Italian sprinter has won 10 grand tour stages since 2007. He had five individual wins this season, including the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

“I am sure Bennati will start the year strong and aim for results at our race as the first WorldTour race of the season,” race director Mike Turtur said.

Voigt, 40, last rode the Tour Down Under in 2010. “We look forward to welcoming back Jens Voigt. Not only is Jens is a three time Tour de France stage winner, he is an absolute crowd favourite.”

The team is also sending its two New Zealand riders, national road champion Hayden Roulston and Jesse Sergeant.

“RadioShack-Nissan-Trek has selected an impressive line-up to include a mix of Grand Tour experience and youthful competitiveness in their Santos Tour Down Under squad,” Turtur said.

Jose Azevedo will serve as team manager for the race, which is held in southern Australia from January 15 to 22.

RadioShack-Nissan-Trek for the Tour Down Under: Daniele Bennati (Ita), Linus Gerdemann (Ger), Ben Hermans (Bel), Tiago Machado (Por), Hayden Roulston (NZl), Jesse Sergent (NZl) and Jens Voigt (Ger).

Meanwhile, the newly-merged team is continuing its first pre-season training camp in Calpe. For a new gallery of images from Spain, click here.