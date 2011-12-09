Voigt and Bennati with RadioShack at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 25 Image 2 of 25 Image 3 of 25 Image 4 of 25 Image 5 of 25 Image 6 of 25 Image 7 of 25 Image 8 of 25 Image 9 of 25 Image 10 of 25 Image 11 of 25 Image 12 of 25 Image 13 of 25 Image 14 of 25 Image 15 of 25 Image 16 of 25 Image 17 of 25 Image 18 of 25 Image 19 of 25 Image 20 of 25 Image 21 of 25 Image 22 of 25 Image 23 of 25 Image 24 of 25 Image 25 of 25
Daniele Bennati will lead RadioShack-Nissan-Trek in the Tour Down Under in January, as the new squad will make its WorldTour debut. Also on the squad is “absolute crowd favourite” Jens Voigt.
The Italian sprinter has won 10 grand tour stages since 2007. He had five individual wins this season, including the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana.
“I am sure Bennati will start the year strong and aim for results at our race as the first WorldTour race of the season,” race director Mike Turtur said.
Voigt, 40, last rode the Tour Down Under in 2010. “We look forward to welcoming back Jens Voigt. Not only is Jens is a three time Tour de France stage winner, he is an absolute crowd favourite.”
The team is also sending its two New Zealand riders, national road champion Hayden Roulston and Jesse Sergeant.
“RadioShack-Nissan-Trek has selected an impressive line-up to include a mix of Grand Tour experience and youthful competitiveness in their Santos Tour Down Under squad,” Turtur said.
Jose Azevedo will serve as team manager for the race, which is held in southern Australia from January 15 to 22.
RadioShack-Nissan-Trek for the Tour Down Under: Daniele Bennati (Ita), Linus Gerdemann (Ger), Ben Hermans (Bel), Tiago Machado (Por), Hayden Roulston (NZl), Jesse Sergent (NZl) and Jens Voigt (Ger).
