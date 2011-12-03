Van Hummel to kick off 2012 at Tour Down Under

Skil Shimano's Kenny Van Hummel is comfortable in green as the sprint points competition leader. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Dutch sprinter Kenny Van Hummel will kick off his debut season in the WorldTour with the Vacansoleil-DCM team at the Santos Tour Down Under in January.

He joins the team after six seasons with Skil-Shimano.

Writing on his personal website, Van Hummel said he is looking forward to competing in the race for the first time, and is already deep into training in preparation for the event.

"Meanwhile, it seems like my last vacation in November was a very long time ago," Van Hummel said. "The preparation for the new season is already in full swing, and that means getting back in the rhythm with power tests, hours on the bike, the gym and getting to know my new teammates."

Van Hummel said he has found his motivation to resume hard training from a strong finish to the 2011 season, which included three stage wins at the Tour of Hainan and the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen.

"This is exactly why I will race Australia's Tour Down Under in January. During this race I will expect to work for results together with the guys from the new team. We have a good formula for success and it is giving me a huge energy boost!"

The schedule means Van Hummel will not compete in the Rotterdam Six Day, however. But he hinted he may show up for a visit even if he's not on the track.

