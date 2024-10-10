Visma-Lease a Bike strengthen 2024 roster with Tour de l'Avenir Femmes winner Marion Bunel

20-year-old and Dutch WorldTour team agree three-season deal

Marion Bunel has signed for Visma-Lease A Bike on a three-year deal
Marion Bunel has signed for Visma-Lease A Bike on a three-year deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike Women have signed France's Marion Bunel, widely considered one of the most promising young riders in the peloton, for the next three seasons.

Bunel, 20, triumphed in the Tour de L'Avenir Femmes in August, picking up two stage wins en route to overall victory including one on the Colle dell Finestre summit finish. She also completed her first Tour de France Femmes this summer, finishing 17th overall in her first full professional season and third in the race's best young rider classification.

